How a new mattress can make you healthier and improve your night`s sleep

How to choose the best mattress for yourself?

Such a joyful and responsible event, like buying a bed, often entails a number of difficulties, the first of which is the purchase of a new mattress. It would seem, when it comes to shopping, I’ve sat on one, on another model, and then decided by the size of the mattress which one to buy – and a year later I was sorry that I approached this question so irresponsibly. It turned out that, having saved on such an important element of the sleeping set, you doomed yourself to restless, sleepless nights. In addition to all, it turned out that the material from which this inexpensive mattress is made, someone from the family has an allergy. Well, it’s time to start learning from your mistakes and this time to approach the issue of choice more responsibly. What kind of mattresses are there? What are their advantages and disadvantages? Let’s walk through all the parameters.

The main criteria for choosing a new mattress are comfort, functionality, hygiene, and price. From the convenience of the position of the body during sleep directly depends on how fully a person rests for a night and how cheerfully will the morning of a new day begin.

Recently, mattresses in a box have become very popular. Simplicity and delivery unpacking has won the hearts of buyers from all over the world. You can easily and quickly order a mattress you liked on the manufacturer’s website and the courier will deliver it to you in a few hours if you are in the same city or a few days if you live far away. Another advantage of mattresses in the box is a test period of up to 100 days but not all of the companies offer such a long test period. During this period, you use mattresses and if it turns out that you do not like it you can easily return it. More about test period, warranty and other information of the best mattresses in a box read on Happysleepyhead.

Criteria for choosing the right mattress:

Choose the stiffness of the mattress not only based on personal preferences, but also on the state of health. Soft options are suitable for people with problems with the lower back. While the options for medium hardness – people suffering from diseases of the thoracic spine. If there are no health problems, then, regardless of your preferences for the rigidity of the bed, opt for an orthopedic mattress. The most natural mattresses – made of natural materials. They are ecological, durable, their quality is higher than mattresses made of artificial materials. Seriously consider the choice of filler and mattress cover. Even the most common option, suitable for most people, just for you can be completely unfit and even harmful to health. Do not forget about the comfortable sleeping space. It should be quite roomy and not constraining the movements. It is not worth chasing cheapness: the miser pays twice.

In general, experts recommend changing the mattress every 5-10 years, depending on your age. And if we forget about this important event, our body does not hesitate to recall that the old mattress has already “served its service”.

New mattresses have some benefits and we want to share with you about it.

Prophylaxis of the neck and spine

Over time, the pressure that the body exerts on the mattress forms dents and dents in it. Naturally, the pressure on such a surface is distributed unevenly, support is not carried out correctly, which leads to pain.

If you feel discomfort and even pain in the neck, thoracic spine or lower back, then it’s time to think about buying a new mattress.

Experts recommend choosing products of medium and strong stiffness to people who notice unpleasant sensations and pain in their neck and thoracic area. Those who experience discomfort in the lower back, it is better to buy a soft mattress.

Lack of allergy in the morning

Surely you know the stories about how the mattress over the years doubles in weight because of the small mites that appear in it and are rapidly multiplying. In the most harmless at first glance, the mattress can hide a lot of dangers. The most innocuous is the dust accumulated over many years. If you collect all the dust from the average sleeping place, then at least a liter dust bank is collected. And in your favorite duvet and pillows of dust can be more. Accordingly, dust is the habitat of dust mites. A dust mite is a much more serious problem and the consequences from it are not the most pleasant. Especially if you suffer from allergies, then you should immediately think about replacing the sleeping place and accessories for sleep, read more about it here.

You will forget what are muscle cramps

The old mattress is no longer as flat as it was at first: hollows and protuberances appear on it, perhaps springing springs are felt here and there. Such a sleeping place can harm your health because a worn out mattress is no longer able to support the spine well during sleep. This means that the muscles have to strain too much.

The result is a pain in the back and neck, as well as the formation of muscle clamps, which will have to be disposed of during manual therapy or massage sessions. The cost of these procedures, by the way, is quite comparable with the cost of a new mattress, plus the extra time spent, which is always not enough.

A new mattress will give you comfort

If you have a spouse with whom you intend to share one bed, you should consider buying a new orthopedic mattress with independent springs. In this case, everyone will sleep on their own half, without slipping into another, like in a hammock.

Manufacturers offer orthopedic mattresses, different halves of which can have different rigidity. This makes it possible for both partners to sleep on a mattress on which they are particularly comfortable, and at the same time together. This has a positive effect on the relationship: when all sleep well, then the day passes nicer.

A new mattress guarantees a good mood

A dream on a quality new mattress, which is made on the basis of modern developments and technologies, will ensure you a good rest, and in the end, you get an energetic body and a bright mind in the morning. A good mood will accompany you all day.

If you care about the health of your family and your own do not think for long. Buy a new bed.