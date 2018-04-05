How a Wrong Relationship Can Affect Your Health

The word relationship often wanders our minds towards a picture where couples are happily holding hands and living a peaceful life. However, no picture has just a single side. It’s not necessary that all relationships are merry, some are sour too.

One doesn’t know if a relationship will work out or not until they get into it. By the time a person realizes that the relationship isn’t working out for them, it may be too late because wrong relationships can cast negative health effects on a person.

You need to make sure to stay away from relationships that harm you. Believe it or not, wrong relationships can affect you in a very bad way. Let’s get to know more about how how wrong relationships can ruin your life.

Rising Levels Of Stress

Every relationship walks through some teeny tiny quarrels. If you are having small fights with your partner, then understand that it is normal. However, if the fights are major or very regular, then it might be a serious issue.

When a person returns home from work, he/she is already stressed and is looking to spend some couple time with their partner, and if that does not happen, it can lead to disastrous circumstances.

According to research, couples who share a physical and mental bond are able to ward off stress. Moreover, sharing the same bed and getting sexually involved has also been linked with happier moods, healthier mental and overall health.

However, if you are not having a healthy relationship with your partner, you will feel stressed. Being with someone you do not love or understand can put a lot of pressure on your mind and cause you to stress.

Weight Gain or Loss

As strange as it may sound, a wrong relationship will affect your weight in a negative way. Research says that when you’re in such a relationship, depression is common and depression leads to many problems where weight gain is one of them because it affects your sleeping and your eating habits. Hence, weight gain is a possibility.

Similarly, weight loss is also common when you are in a wrong relationship.

Sad And Angry Moods

Research says that couples who hug frequently are bound to be happier. This is because such couples are found to have increased levels of oxytocin, a hormone that improves mood.

On the other hand, the wrong kind of relationship will hardly have hugs or physical attachment. Such couples hate the sight of each other which leads to anger and depression in both.

Heart Diseases

One of the major problems of having a bad relationship is that it will end one day and leave you heartbroken. Many people who end their relationships can find it a bit daunting to open up to someone else quickly. This feeling of being heartbroken not only affects your heartbeat (heart beats faster due to depression and anxiety) but will also affect the heart function due to increased blood pressure.

The Verdict

If one believes that a relationship isn’t working out for them then it is better to step out of it before it’s too late. Never be in a relationship that make you unhappy as it can have lifelong effects.