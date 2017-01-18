How Best to Protect Your Smart Phone from Damage

You pay a lot of money for your smartphone – in Australia the latest iPhone or Samsung will cost you in excess of a thousand dollars – and let’s face it, these days a mobile phone really is a necessity. Imagine if yours was damaged or worse, made completely inoperable, after being accidently dropped.

Most of us can’t imagine getting through the day without our smartphone, so it makes a lot of sense to protect your phone from damage by using a bit of common sense and investing in quality accessories.

Invest in a Quality Case or Cover

When it comes to protecting your smartphone from damage, a quality case or cover is worth every penny. iPhones are popular but are surprisingly fragile when dropped or mishandled. Leather iPhone Cases and Covers will not only protect your phone from cracks, scuffs and scratches, one of these will give your iPhone a stylish, new look – nothing says luxury quite like leather! Case Haven has a great variety of leather phone cases.

Cases that include credit card slots and can be used as a wallet, are a very popular choice. So too, are waterproof cases. If you’ve every dropped your phone in water or in the toilet (don’t laugh, it happens more often than you think), you’ll know the wisdom of investing in a waterproof case for your smartphone.

The most important thing to remember is that not all cases and covers are of a sufficient quality to protect your valuable phone from damage. While many will feature eye-catching designs, they won’t provide any real protection. The number one rule is that when it comes to phone accessories, you you get what you pay for – so while you don’t have to buy the most expensive case or cover on the market, you’d be well advised not to waste money on the cheap versions. In Australia, you can get a quality case or cover for as little as $20 – $25.

Use a Screen Protector

iPhone screens are particularly vulnerable to cracking and breakage. So if you have one, you really should consider investing in a screen protector. The latest screen protectors are made of curved tempered glass which provide a precise fit around the tapered sides of the iPhone 7. There are also privacy screen protectors available which prevent others around you from viewing what’s on the screen.

Avoid Mishandling

There are a myriad of different ways in which people have damaged their smartphones – which surprises me when you consider how expensive some of these phones can be. While phone manufacturers have spent a lot of time and money developing the technology, they haven’t spent nearly enough in making their products robust (ie., human proof) which means, everyone has to handle their phone with care.

My youngest son has managed to drop his mobile phone in the toilet on at least 3 separate occasions (that I know of) over the past couple of years and while I’ve never dropped my phone in the toilet, I have dropped it on the floor more times than I can count. I can’t tell you why so many of us do this. I guess it’s just one of those mysteries in life – like why you can never find a matching pair of clean socks!