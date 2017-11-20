How changing one simple belief can increase your earning capacity

When high-powered business executive Laleh Hancock met her husband, she was earning more than double his salary. Soon after they married, she took a huge pay cut to join a not-for-profit organisation. She realised her motivation came from an underlying belief about a married man needing to be the breadwinner.

“It wasn’t conscious at the time, but I had an underlying assumption that I had to give up myself to look after my husband and that the man should be the primary source of income,” said Laleh. “I gave up the big money to make him feel like the man of the house.”

“He never made me feel I had to be less, it was just a silly projected belief from society that man has to take care of women,” said Laleh. “When I realised it was not even my own belief, I was able to make me and my earning potential a priority again.”

Today, Laleh teaches people how to uncover their own unconsciously held beliefs about money to experience greater wealth, as a transformational facilitator and business coach.

Tips for Increasing Your Earning Capacity

Be willing to explore your beliefs around money: If you grew up in a family that said money is evil, you have to work hard to make money, or men should earn more, you may have adopted it as your own belief, even if it’s not. Ask yourself: If I had no belief about money being good or bad, what are all the different areas money can come into my life or my business? Write a list of things you do and don’t enjoy… and question it all: It’s possible the things you ‘don’t like’ are on the list because other people have said it’s a chore, boring or hard work. Things you thought you didn’t like, but do, could become an extra source of revenue for you. Ask yourself: Do I really enjoy this? Do I really not enjoy this? And what is it that I do or do not enjoy about this, and what would make it more enjoyable? Allow the business to work for you instead of you working for your business: Your business has a consciousness. Instead of trying to control everything in the business, partner with its energy for guidance instead. “Most of us work a million hours thinking we have to control everything in the business,” Laleh says. “If we are willing to allow the business to work for us, however, the business will draw in clients and staff for you.” Ask the business questions every day: What do you require from me today? Who would you like me to contact today? Be open to change every day: Your money or business goals and decisions are not set in concrete. Be open to making a different decision every day, every hour or even every 10 minutes. “You have to know when it’s time to change and be willing to move in a new direction,” Laleh says. Ask yourself: is this what I want to be working on?

