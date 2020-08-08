How COVID-19 May Be Affecting Your Business… And Here Are Our Tips To Combat It!

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on businesses throughout the world. Many business owners have found it difficult or impossible to continue operating throughout this time. For those who have managed to keep their business going, these times call for numerous adjustments that need to be made. Legally speaking, business owners have new obligations that are best interpreted by business lawyers. All of this creates a lot of problems that do not have a clear solution.

However, with the help of business lawyers in Melbourne, your business will be able to navigate the changing circumstances of the coronavirus era. In fact, Rockwell Bates Private Client Lawyers have already assisted several business owners with their business, private wealth, and will and estate planning needs during this time. More generally, business lawyers have useful advice for navigating the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Let’s look at some of the impacts that COVID-19 may be having on your business and how best to adjust.

COVID Impacts

From the health of your employees and customers to the stability of your supply chains, the coronavirus has the potential to, directly and indirectly, affect many aspects of your business. Business owners, especially those who are forced to close, have had to contend with declining revenues, layoffs, and sourcing concerns.

Prepare Business Continuity Plans

Planning is critical at this stage of the pandemic. To keep your business going throughout any contingency, make sure to know what you will do if your supply chains are disrupted or if further changes to your operations are necessary.

Keep Your Employees’ Health The Top Priority

If you are able to continue operating during the pandemic, or if you are returning to limited operations, it is essential to keep your employees health as a top priority. Make sure that you have the proper personal protective equipment available for each of your employees. Not only will this help you maintain your business operations, but it will prevent transmission of the virus.

If your business serves customers in-person, then make sure to abide by all regulations related to public health under the pandemic. Avoiding legal trouble or forced closure is essential to remaining a going concern.

Know What Supports Exist For Businesses

The Australian Government has provided a number of supports that will help your business navigate the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. These include the tax-free cash flow boosts for eligible businesses. There has also been an increase in the instant asset write-off limit with a current threshold of $150,000.

Work With Business Lawyers To Navigate These Uncertain Times

To find a path through the pandemic, having the right guidance makes all of the difference. With professional business lawyers on your side, you can rest assured that your business will receive all of the entitlements it is due. You will also be able to navigate the changing legal landscape and comply with emerging public health regulations. Reach out to a business lawyer today to learn more.