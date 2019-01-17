How did Knickers the Giant Cow Become so Huge?

Knickers the giant cow has become a big story on the internet. The creature from Western Australia has captivated a lot of people all over the social media platforms. Knickers is believed to be weighing approximately 3,000 pounds.

The gigantic mortal cow was discovered at a cattle farm near Perth. The million dollar question is that, how did Knickers become so huge? Well, it looks like you close to getting the answer you have been asking yourself.

Many people have been questioning the size of this miraculous cow. It is quite fascinating maybe there is a new type of bovine superfood or the strongest animal steroids are now available.

The owner of the gigantic cow could not provide a clear answer why Knickers is so huge. He doesn’t even understand it also. All Pearson could say is “It’s Just a freaky thing.”

Knickers Australia’s Biggest Creature?

Not comparing all the tallest buildings in Perth, Knickers can qualify as Australia’s biggest creature. The cow stands at six feet tall weighing 1.4 tonnes. This kind of weight is as rare to achieve as winning a real money sports betting online jackpot.

Moreover, the reason why this cow is not facing the axe is that has become too big to kill. His size has become too big to process at an abattoir. Knickers have becomes too big for the machines and that’s why it has been left to live happily ever after.

The good thing about this cow is that it has become a leader in the kraal. It is now helping other smaller cattle. Showing them where to graze and not to graze. The giant cow has become another servant for Pearson at the cattle farm. His contribution is absolutely amazing and as he has become the head of the herd.

Knickers cost his owner Pearson approximately $400. However, the cattle must not get ahead of itself, as the world's gigantic cow is 6ft6 Chianina ox which is namely called Bellino.