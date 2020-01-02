Lovers of Hot Cross Buns rejoice! Australian supermarkets started selling Hot Cross Buns on Boxing Day 2019! However, not everyone is pleased to see these tasty treats on display in January…

As in previous years, social media exploded with the voices of those who are vehemently opposed to hot cross buns being sold months ahead of Easter (10th to 13th April 2020).

I know it’s a first world problem but I don’t want to be made to feel guilty about buying Hot Cross Buns immediately after Christmas. How do you feel about Hot Cross Buns being sold months before Easter?

While some on social media have a real problem with it, the demand for Hot Cross Buns is huge in Australia. In 2018 Coles sold 2.1 million hot cross buns in the first four days of the buns hitting shelves.

According to the most recent Woolworths sales data I could find, Woolworths sold 10 million hot cross buns in January 2017, leaving no doubt that Hot Cross Buns are in high demand months ahead of Easter.

Coles Category Manager Frederick Hancock said that customers now expect to be able to bite into a hot cross bun as soon as they finish their Christmas leftovers.

“They used to be an Easter-only treat, but our bakers are constantly being asked by customers when they can get their hands on our hot cross buns. We’ve seen early sales of hot cross buns soar in the few days before 1 January, so we know that a large proportion of our customers want to enjoy these delicious treats as soon as possible,” he said.

Furthermore, a Coles customer survey revealed that of those who enjoy hot cross buns, more than half (53%) had enjoyed them outside of the Easter period.

So, those who protest (too much) against hot cross buns being sold before Easter, really are in the minority and their protests will continue to fall on deaf ears as Coles and Woolworths continue to profit from the high demand for the buns after Christmas.

Personally, I love ’em – lightly toasted with lashings of butter, yum – and I wish they were available all year round! But then again, I probably wouldn’t love them as much, if they were available all year round.

Although I usually shop for my groceries at Woolworths Online I prefer Coles Hot Cross Buns.

