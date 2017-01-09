How exactly a Single Serve K Cup Works

You must have heard the buzz and use of K cups and its association with Keurig brewers. But what exactly are these K cups and how are they used for coffee brewing? K cups are actually sealed packages which are also known as mini coffee brewers which contain coffee and a paper filter. They are efficiently used for brewing and drinking instant coffee on the go. Being compact and small in size, these are highly in demand for the busiest class of people. Let us have an insight of what are the constituents of these K cups, how they work and how to make a perfect cup of coffee through these K cups.

Constituents or Parts of K Cups

K cups consist of four components in total. These K cups are available in a number of flavors and type of servings.

The outer most covering of a K cup is a plastic casing which acts as a shield and does not allow moisture and air to penetrate that ultimately keeps your coffee fresh. The second layer is a paper filter which filters out residues and extracts maximum flavor. This assembly is sealed with a foil which does not allow air to penetrate. The K cup is filled with a considerate amount of coffee which needs to be brewed.

How do K Cups Work?

The mechanism of a K cup is quite simple. While it saves time and energy, the process of brewing coffee with a K cup is pretty easy too. When the K cup is placed in the brew chamber of the machine and the handle is pulled, the K cup is punctured by a needle. Hot water penetrates inside the K cup building pressure. The main process begins here. The coffee which is present inside is filtered and it flows out through the bottom of the cup after a second needle creates a hole at the base. The coffee is received in the drinking mug or cup and served hot.

The mechanism of a K cup is quite revolutionary as it saves time and prepares a cup of coffee with the desired taste and aroma. It’s very easy and quick to brew coffee with kcup through a Single serve machine. Recently many new and excellent k cup coffee makers introduced with modern technology in market from different brands.

How to Make a Perfect Cup of Coffee from K Cups without a coffee maker

The method of brewing coffee through K cups in the presence of a Keurig brewing machine is explained above. But in the absence of a Keurig brewer, it is equally simple to brew a tasty cup of coffee using a K cup. The method is explained below.

You would need: A single serving K cup of desired flavor, water, mesh filter and a mug.

Step 1: Pour around 250 ml of water in a pan and bring it to boil.

Step 2: Take a single serving K cup and carefully cut open the bottom one fourth part of the cup. Make sure you do not cut the paper filter accidentally.

Step 3: After the water has boiled, place a stable wire mesh filter over the drinking mug.

Step 4: Place the cut K cup over the mesh filter such that it stands still.

Step 5: Pour the boiling water through the K cup such that the brewed coffee is received in the drinking mug and the residues are left behind.

Your K cup brewed coffee is ready to be served with milk or cinnamon as per requirement. Also view more tips to brew a perfect cup of Joe.