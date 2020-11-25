How Has Business From Home Changed Since Lockdown?

As you have probably noticed, the world has been in some sort of hibernation for a few months. Rather than going out and about, running errands, and doing our shopping like we normally do, we have been subject to ghastly lockdowns with no end in sign. But it’s been rather chipper for small businesses that usually do business at home anywhere. Ecommerce has flourished like nothing ever seen before in business. And it’s because there has been about an 80% to 100% rise in online purchasing, right across the board. No matter what industry or market, you are in the smooth sailing territory because of the evolution of online commerce.

Investing in local SEO

Quite frankly, any business owner that is not on Google Maps is living in the wrong decade. It’s 2020 now and people would like to know how they can get to you, or at least, know where you’re based. It’s not just pure curiosity but rather, they would like to know what your openings are, your reviews, how many people have been to your establishment, and lots of other things like telephone numbers and email addresses. Google Maps are supporting local SEO in their new push for 2020, as more and more customers want to shop locally instead of giving their business to large companies. This is a silent revolution, one which you need to be a part of to keep doing business in the current circumstances.

Festive rush hour

During this time of year, you will need to order more items anyway but in these current circumstances, you’ll need to order more than ever before perhaps. But what if the only thing holding your business back was the fact that your own storage capacity was low? Then you would require an off-site storage solution where you can store your items or stock, and come and collect them when you are ready to package them and send off to customers. Most small businesses working from home are having to do local deliveries and keep products at home in their garage or neatly stored. You don’t need to do this with this type of service.

Local deliveries

Coffee shops that never dreamed of delivering sandwiches and pastries to customers at home before are now providing this service. It doesn’t have to be fancy, it just needs to be timely. You can use your own cars and drivers to deliver products to customers. Whether you sell electronics, doughnuts, or clothes, if you don’t have access to a delivery fleet or partnership with a courier service, you can always try to deliver the products yourself.

It’s a great time to be a small business and operate from home. You should be investing heavily in local SEO and trying to get your profile larger on Google Maps. prepare for the festive season with a storage solution so you can cope with increased demand.