How I changed careers with three kids

I’m sure many of you heard it this before: having kids is going to completely change your life. For me, it was true. I always wanted a big family, so the change that came with having three kids was an amazing, incredible one. Having children meant that the decisions I made were always based on what is better for them and for us, as a family. I was always looking for something better: a better house, a better car, but when it came to finding a better job, I was always too scared to try. Why? Because I dreaded the idea of financial insecurity. I thought I couldn’t afford to lose my current job as a paralegal, I couldn’t take any financial risks, even though my working hours were pretty hectic and sometimes I came home to find my kids already asleep. Even though I liked many aspects of my job, it became harder and harder spending so much time away from my children and being so stressed out from work. The stress translated into less energy and me being constantly tired.

I was torn. I liked working, but I wanted to be more present in my children’s lives and more involved in their education. So I decided to take a huge leap and reinvent myself, by also incorporating something I always loved: working with children. This is how I managed to change careers and become exactly who I needed to be:

1. Know what you’re good at

If you decide to change careers, you might already know what you want to do (like following a long time passion), or maybe you have no idea. There are actually many ways through which you may change careers, but it helps if you make a list of all your skills and capabilities. This way, you can get a clearer image of what you can and want to do.

2. Get qualified

When I changed careers, I knew what I wanted to do, but I also knew that I needed do get a whole new set of skills. I wanted to work with children, so I got licensed and soon after I started working in a daycare and spent time planning activities with children. It wasn’t easy getting there, but I strongly believe that when you truly want something, you can achieve it. I know many other working moms that managed to get educated in another field and change careers. One of them took a online course in aged care and she realized how much more meaningful her work has become.

3. Talk to your partner

As a mother, you are always hyperaware of how your work affects your family and if you decide to get educated in another field, you will most likely need a lot of time and a lot of support. You will need to be able to count on your partner and make sure you are both in the same boat. You’ll have to juggle schedules and chores, while providing the best for your children. Make sure your partner understands how important this change you’re going through is and how it will help improve your lives.

4. Ask for advice

When you decide you want to follow a new path that requires getting educated in a new career, you need all the advice you can get. You may try joining a support group at first, in order build contacts and start networking. Find out all you can about your new chosen road by taking in anything that someone already working in that domain has to offer.

5. Be fearless

Fear is a factor that can definitely work against you. It’s so easy to let ourselves be consumed by fear, rather than embrace change. I was scared too, mostly because I thought about how will the time I spent getting educated in a new field would affect my family. It’s normal to be afraid, but you should keep in mind that the change you’re going through is one destined to have positive results that will make family life better and happier.

Changing careers while taking care of your family may seem like a balancing act at first. But if you’re determined, you will find out that a new beginning can make you a better person. These few simple steps are meant to demonstrate that good changes are possible and that there is nothing wrong with starting over.