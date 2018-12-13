How Much Are Bridesmaid Dress Alterations?

So you got engaged, celebrated with your loved ones, and you’ve finally chosen your bridesmaids. Having your close friends by your side during your wedding day will be an invaluable experience. From getting ready in the morning to the last songs on the dance floor, these women will be an important part of these precious memories.

As part of your wedding planning, you need to organize the bridesmaids’ dresses. Whether you want all the bridesmaids to wear the same dress or slight variations on one color scheme, these pieces may require alterations. To help your bridal party stay within their budget, it’s important to be proactive and understand what to expect while preparing their dresses.

Will my bridesmaids need alterations?

When you picked out your wedding dress, you likely tried on several options that were close to fitting you properly before alterations. You can expect a similar process while selecting bridesmaid dresses. Unless you have all of your bridesmaid dresses custom made, it is likely that your bridal party will require some alterations. This is because most dresses are made to order.

There are two common ways to approach choosing bridesmaid dresses. You can tell your bridesmaids to send you their measurements, and then order all the dresses in bulk and schedule a group fitting. This can be an efficient option if all your bridesmaids live in the same area. Alternatively, you can have each bridesmaid order their own dress and take care of their own alterations. This can take the pressure off you while keeping everyone organized.

Which types of alterations are most common?

Many of your bridesmaids will require simple dress hemming as their only alteration. Especially if they are all wearing long dresses, it’s important for hems to be the right length. Other common alterations include taking in the waist or bodice as well as changing the length of the straps. Some women also need sleeves altered on long-sleeved dresses.

To ensure that the whole bridal party has their alterations completed on time, be sure to pick out bridesmaids dresses far in advance. It’s recommended that you leave about two to three months for the dresses to come in and four to six weeks for alterations. This should give you enough time for unexpected delays.

How much will these alterations cost?

The cost depends on the bridal shop and type of alterations. Most of the time, these adjustments cost anywhere from $20 to $100. Basic hem alterations will be quick and cost your bridesmaids less money. However, more complex alterations could exceed the $100 mark. Tailors and bridal shops will consider the dress materials, the number of embellishments, and how many layers they need to work with. Alterations generally cost more in big cities, so take that into consideration as well. Most shops also charge a fee for rush orders, so encourage your bridesmaids to order alterations in advance.

How can I help my bridesmaids stick to a budget?

Even if you splurge on your wedding dress, you bridesmaids may not want to pour too much money into their dresses. Fortunately, there are ways you can help them save on the pieces and alterations. One popular approach is to ask your bridesmaids to each buy their own dress in a certain color. So, if you want them to wear burgundy bridesmaid dresses, ask them each to pick a style that makes them feel confident, so long as it fits the color requirements. This way, all of your bridesmaids will have a dress that fits their body shape, so they can avoid complicated alterations. You can also see if local tailors or dress shops offer group discounts on basic alterations. By taking this initiative, your bridal party can look stunning while sticking to a budget.

By planning ahead and keeping all of your bridesmaids organized, you can ensure that every dress is tailored to perfection. Keep your bridesmaids in the loop and consider their needs carefully. Once all of the dresses are finished, you and your cherished women are sure to look beautiful on your wedding day.