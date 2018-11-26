How Nightmares and Weird Dreams can actually work for you

Plunging to a horrible death in a dream or nightmare doesn’t mean you are destined to depart the earth any time soon in real life according to one of Australia’s leading spiritual advisers.

Rose Smith, founder of Absolute Soul Secrets, the largest psychic and spiritual network in the southern hemisphere, says what you experience in a dream can mean a life changing event is on the way.

“I set up my business based on a dream I had many years ago, but it wasn’t something I was able to recognise immediately, sometimes it takes a little while to work out the true meaning of a dream,” said Rose.

“Dreams can be a treasure trove of information about you, so it depends how you wish to interpret them and how you decide to connect the meaning to your everyday life.”

“Despite the initial fear factor associated with nightmares or dreams, they can prove to be quite beneficial in terms of personal growth if you can come to terms with what it means.”

“The unconscious communicates through dreams, often in the form of symbols. It talks in a similar way to a foreign language, one that must be learnt in order to understand messages from Spirit.”

“It comes down to interpretation and what the dream or nightmare means for you in that moment.”

“Keeping a journal can help you work out the meaning behind your experiences within a dream.”

“You can remember your dreams more easily, if you don’t move your body the second you wake.”

“Stay in the feeling of the dream and don’t open your eyes.”

“As you are going to sleep, you can also mentally program yourself to remember your dreams by simply repeating an affirmation such ‘in the morning I remember my dreams clearly’.”

“As you fall asleep, try doing this in the space where you are neither awake nor asleep. This is the zone where you are very comfortable and nearly asleep, but still consciously alert.”

Spiritual adviser Rose Smith says there are many common dreams and they all have meaning:

Being Naked : You may be feeling insecure in a certain situation.

: You may be feeling insecure in a certain situation. Sex : You are taking on the energy of the person you are with.

: You are taking on the energy of the person you are with. Broken teeth : Signals a developmental period throughout your life.

: Signals a developmental period throughout your life. Flying : Transcending the physical world into the spiritual world.

: Transcending the physical world into the spiritual world. Death: The end of the world as you are currently experiencing it.

Rose says “the purpose of dreaming is to process emotional contents from the past. These emotional residues can also be lodged in the body at a cellular level and can cause ill health in the future, if they are not properly processed. Many of us need more quality sleep in order to do this effectively.”

“If you die in a dream it means the death of your current identity, so whether that’s the end of a job or relationship, it’s about re-birth or re-creation rather than the finality of death.”

“Dreams of experiencing your own death usually means that big changes are ahead for you. You are moving on to new beginnings and leaving the past behind.”

“If you have had an abusive background, you need to sleep more than the average person to heal yourself of past trauma. Lack of dreaming is detrimental to physical, emotional and spiritual health.”

“Depending on the person’s willingness to let go of a situation it’s not uncommon for some people to experience the same dream or nightmare over and over for many years.”

“If you are experiencing a recurring dream or nightmare, it means you are not getting the true message of that particular dream, so your unconscious repeats the dream in various forms to try and get through to you.”