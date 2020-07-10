How seeing a hypnotherapist can help with your weight loss goals

What is hypnosis?

Hypnotherapy is quickly becoming a popular therapy for a variety of issues and experiences that you may have been through. Although it is commonly used for things like phobias, sleep disorders and stress, people are even turning to hypnotherapy to help lose weight. So, how can seeing a hypnotherapist help with your weight loss goals? Take a look below to find out.

Before we talk about hypnotherapy for weight loss, it is important to understand what exactly hypnotherapy is. Hypnotherapy is conducted by a trained professional who can help you reach a hypnotic state, which can enable changes in perception, increase your responses to suggestions and occasionally manage involuntary physiological functions. By facilitating guided relaxation, participants can reach a heightened sense of awareness which can help guide their attention to completely focus on specific thoughts or tasks.

Your weight gain may be linked to another issue

When most of us realise that we have put on more weight than we would like to, we usually start to plan how we can eat more healthily and incorporate more exercise into our routines. However, for some people, the weight gain could actually be linked to a completely different issue, for example, a sleeping disorder. If you are not sleeping enough due to a sleeping disorder, you may be more susceptible to weight gain as your body is not getting enough down time. If this continues, you may become more prone to sleep apnea, which could result in even less sleep, leading to more significant weight gain. If you are experiencing a sleeping disorder and weight gain, hypnotherapy may be able to help you out with both your sleeping and weight loss goals!

How can hypnotherapy target weight loss?

So, how does hypnotherapy target weight loss if it’s not linked to another issue? Hypnotherapy works by helping participants realise where their problem may stem from, helping you understand what the core issue is that leads to weight gain for you. During this process, you can also work on creating new and positive habits for yourself that you then carry over when you’re out of the hypnotic state. This focus can also help you when you face those tempting cravings as they creep up.

Combine hypnotherapy with healthy eating and exercise

If you are trying to lose weight but a healthy diet and plenty of exercise is not helping you achieve your goals, you may find that hypnotherapy can help when combined with your existing plan. Weight gain can often be linked to unhealthy habits, such as overeating, so it can sometimes be tricky to shift the few extra pounds. As hypnotherapy works by helping participants reach a complete state of relaxation, it can help your mind to work that little bit harder and focus on a specific task, for example, avoiding overeating. If you can influence your mind to change these bad habits during a session with a hypnotherapist, you may find that healthy eating and exercise combined with hypnotherapy helps your weight loss journey.