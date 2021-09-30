How To Add More Of An Edge To Your Usual Look

Do you feel like your personal style is too boring and does not stand out? You are not alone. A lot of people feel like their look is too much “plain Jane” or that it is “too pretty.” Of course, there is no such thing, and there is nothing wrong with enjoying cute looks and simple styles. However, some people want to add a bit of an edge to their style, and it is easy to do this if you are one of these people.

So, do you want to add a bit of an edge to your look but you do not know how to go about it? If so, this blog post is ideal for you. Read on to discover a number of different ways you can add an edgy feel to your style. We have some easy and effective suggestions that will give you that added edge you are looking for. We are sure you will find something that is perfect for you!

Add some leather

One of the easiest ways to give your wardrobe an edgy vibe is to add some leather. Leather jackets are a great place to start. It does not matter whether you are wearing a cute denim dress or a baggy T-shirt and jeans, your outfit will immediately go up in the style stakes once you team it with a stylish leather jacket.

Leather boots will also never let you down. Chloe for women has some incredibly beautiful yet edgy leather boots available. You can team these with a pair of jeans, a short skirt, a dress… the options are endless! Don’t forget about leather accessories as well, such as belts and handbags.

Wear clothes that were intended for men

Wearing clothes that were created for the opposite sex is another way to achieve an edgy vibe. Wearing oxford shoes, bow ties, and suits are quite legitimised in fashion these days, so you don’t need to feel like you are going to be going completely out of your comfort zone. But it is definitely a good way to switch up and sharpen your look.

This is something that we are seeing more and more of these days. In fact, you will notice that some menswear brands use women as models because they know that women are increasingly buying the likes of men’s shirts to create a bold and oversized look.

Wear clothes in a way that they were not intended to be

For example, you can make sure own dress out of a man’s button shirt, or you could wear your coat as part of your outfit by placing a belt around it. Or, why not wear a dress on top of a maxi skirt? Wearing clothes in a manner that they are not supposed to be worn is one of the best ways to achieve an edgy vibe.

The great thing about this trend is that you can have a lot of fun experimenting. Simply start putting on garments and think of alternative ways to wear different pieces of clothing you have. You will end up finding something that looks cool and really works for you.

Distress your basic denim trousers

Come up with your own edgy and unique designs. Nothing says edgy better than a custom made item! Get yourself a cheese grater and start to distress your basic denim trousers. You should also consider using a pair of scissors to customise some of your clothing. You can easily give something an edgy feel by adding volumes and geometrical patterns, as well as random slits. Of course, you do need to be cautious when doing this, so make sure you get yourself some anti-fraying spray so that your clothes do not end up in complete shreds.

There are plenty of other tutorials online if you want to make your own clothes or you want to customise an existing garment. Not only is this a fun way of creating an edge to your style, but it also means that you are going to end up with a piece of clothing that is 100 per cent unique and no one else has. Isn’t this what true individual style is all about?

Final words on how to add more of an edge to your usual look

So there you have it: some of the best ways to add an edge to your look. If you follow the tips that have been provided above, you will be able to ‘edgify’ your look. There are so many ways you can do this, so make sure you go for something that applies to your sense of style. It is important to stay true to yourself if you are to look and feel great.