How to Avoid Damaging Your Home While Moving

While attention is often given to ensuring that your possessions survive a move unscathed, many people don’t consider the ways their premises can be damaged in a move.

At best, damage to your old property can result in unwanted repair costs and, at the very worst, it can potentially invalidate your contract of sale.

Here, we’ve chatted to some professional removalists to find out how to avoid the most common ways properties come out worse for wear during a move.

1. Stick to the Path

Make sure that your removalists and any friends or family who are helping you move always walk on the path when carrying things to and from houses. Not only will this reduce the likelihood of injuries caused by uneven ground, but you’ll avoid having to fork out for a last-minute returfing.

2. Lift or Roll Furniture, Never Drag it Unprotected

Floorboards, linoleum and carpet are often the first casualties when moving furniture out of your house. If an object is too heavy to carry, you should disassemble it, use a trolley to roll it out of the room or place a thick blanket between the item and the floor then push it out. The last thing you want to be doing after a long day of moving is buffing out scratches, getting quotes for new linoleum or trying to disguise frayed or pulled carpet.

3. Wrap Furniture Before Moving

Nicks, dents and holes are often caused when sharp corners of furniture are unwittingly brought into contact with walls, doors and door frames. In addition to measuring exit points and always being conscious of the outer edges of your items of furniture when moving them, it’s a good idea to protect both the furniture and your walls by wrapping furniture in moving blankets before shifting.

4. Cardboard Corners & Bannisters

If you are particularly concerned about how the walls in tight corners of your home or the handrails on your staircases are going to fare during your move, but don’t want to spend a lot of money on drop sheets, try using cardboard instead. All you need to do is line the problem areas with flattened cardboard and secure the edges with painter’s tape.

5. Don’t Use Your Driveway

A commonly overlooked cause of damage to properties is the humble removalist truck. If you’ve never had a heavy vehicle on your driveway before, don’t start now! When in doubt about the structural integrity of your driveway, get your removalist to park on the street. Your move might take a little more time, but you’ll avoid costly cracks in your concrete, crushed pavers and potential oil stains.

For more info and tips please visit our website and blog: http://www.platinumfurnitureremovalistsbrisbane.com.au/removals-blog/