How To Become a Community Service Worker in the Age of Covid-19

Covid-19 has certainly changed the world, at least for the time being. As the pandemic continues and the business and economic world is constantly shrouded in a cloud of uncertainty, holding down a job or getting a new job can seem like a very daunting task, with new challenges to be faced that never existed before.

The good news is that, despite constant threats of new outbreaks and lockdowns, life does still go on and community service work is one industry that’s become even more prominent and important during these uncertain and trying times. Certain sectors of community service work have become even more important in the past year or so. More and more healthcare and assistance are required and other roles in community service work, such as counselling, for example, can safely be done remotely via a video stream.

The community service industry, unlike some other industries, is far from dead and is in even more demand in some sectors of the community. In fact, some workers in the industry, according to recent surveys, have actually had their hours increased during the Covid crisis and not decreased.

If you’re not yet involved in community service work but would like to get a start in the industry, it’s still highly possible to find rewarding job roles, but it first starts with basic training and qualifications to enter the community services field.

Training To Get You Started In Community Services Work

The starting point to gain entry into the community services sector is to complete Cert 3 Community Services. It’s a nationally recognised certificate course that equips you with the basic knowledge to commence a career in community services.

CHC32015 Certificate III in Community Services is the course you need to complete to be qualified to gain an entry level position in many community service roles. After successful completion of the Certificate 3 course, you could then go on to complete the more advanced Certificate 4 course to improve your employment prospects. The Certificate 3 course is focused on learning how to provide support in person-centred roles (as many roles in community service work entail).

The training is part theory and classwork and part practical on the job training under the supervision of someone experienced. This mixture is the best and quickest way to learn and gain a more rounded understanding of a variety of community service roles. Chances are, you’ll find yourself gaining work experience in a number of different community services organisations throughout the duration of the course. However, the course is predominantly based in the classroom.

Once you sign on for the course you are provided with all the materials you need to successfully complete the course.

The good news is, there are no specific academic requirements to be able to apply for the course. You just need to provide photo ID and be able to demonstrate you have the necessary skills in literacy, language and numeracy to both complete the course and to be able to work in the industry.

The Certificate 3 course comprises a total of 12 competency units, 5 of which are core units and 7 elective units. The core units are as follows:

CHCCCS016 – Responding to client needs CHCCOM005 – Communicate and work in health or community services CHCDIV001 – Working with diverse people HLTWHS002 – Follow safe work practices for direct client care HLTWHS006 – Manage personal stressors in the work environment

Once you have successfully completed Certificate III in Community Services you will receive a certificate of successful completion which is nationally recognised. After course completion, you can either go onto further study in the field, or seek your first job role in community services work.

Finding a Training Course Near You

There are facilities where you can complete the certificate training all around Australia. To find one near you, just go online and search for your area. For example, if you’re located in Perth, try terms like:

Cert 3 community services Perth

Community services courses Perth WA

Certificate III in Community Services Perth

Perth courses in community services

And so on…

Just substitute Perth with your location.

In Conclusion

Even during the Covid-19 ongoing pandemic, there are still vital job positions in community service work to be filled, and the best way to get started is by successfully completing the Certificate 3 training course.