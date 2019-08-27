How To Become Rich – Hard Work or Luck?

Easy does it when we are talking about getting rich. There are some misunderstandings about the whole idea of ‘getting rich’. First, this is a really arbitrary concept – are you rich if you have $100,000 in an emergency fund?

Probably you are not badly off, but then again – can you afford yourself a yacht? The answer is most likely not. And while some struggle to define what being rich is, the rest of us just want to get there as quickly as possible!

So here you are – 4 possible roads to becoming rich;

#1 Work Hard

This one is not the immediate favorite. After all, why should we work hard to earn things? There are many reasons we could cite – for instance fairness is one. There are way too many people on Earth and we can’t afford to spend resources indefinitely.

Even a lot of the richest people on the planet are leading a relatively modest life, bar good housing and food. Other than that, you won’t see Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates spending their riches on clothing, expensive watches, and other apparel.

Plus, people such as Zuckerberg and Gates are an example of how hard work will get you the results that you strive to achieve. Yet, to be truly successful, apart from the hard work, you will really have to focus on the goal of getting rich, early on. Working hard to become rich is hard work so of course, there are some skeptical views of this road as well.

With this said, we have arrived at our second point.

#2 Win Big

Yes, a big win is often the go-to daydream of people who want to change their life overnight. The only problem is that most dreamers never actually buy a lottery ticket or do anything else for that matter, that involves the chance of actually winning something substantial. So if you want to be one of the lucky winners, the first step on the winning-road would be to participate in some kind of gambling.

The best part about this road is that there are so many (true) stories of lucky-winners who had never gambled on anything, before the actual big win. And even better, it doesn’t even seem to matter on what you gamble, luck doesn’t seem to favor any specific types of games, what matters is that you put yourself out there for luck to hit you. Remember Rawiri Pou from New Zealand who won a jackpot of NZ $10,144,395, by playing pokies online? Or the Sydney mom who won $107 on Australia’s Powerball – in the middle of January? I bet that win came in handy after Christmas…and the list of lucky winners can go on.

One thing to note though, most of the big winners, are not “gamblers”. Some have been buying a lottery ticket every week for the last 100 years or so but not many of the big winners are “gamblers”, unless you look at professional poker players, but that’s more hard work than luck.

All over the world there are examples of people who have stopped dreaming, put a few cents on high jackpot game and been lucky. Sure, a big win is definitely not a sure-fire way, but as long as you are having fun, the possibility of hitting a jackpot must taste all the sweeter.

#3 Investing Like a Wizard

Give me sufficient starter’s capital and I can move the Earth – this must be what Warren Buffet thought when he was a teenager and started buying his first bonds. Whether that is true or not, playing the stock market has always been a great idea.

Some call it a gamble while others have been living comfortably off their investment acumen and savvy. Some have called into question the morality of such practices – i.e. why should some people just move money around to be well off whether others have to work at least 1/3 of their day.

Well, it’s what makes the world spin – more or less. Personally? We would always choose hard work.

#4 Inheritance Coming Your Way

One of the least expected sources of riches is of course the inheritance. Nobody really just sits around and waits for someone dear to them to pass away. Yet, sometimes a distinct relative heads for the greater pastures beyond and they decide to leave something to their relatives instead.

Coming into a heritage is definitely an interesting experience, although you definitely shouldn’t rely on this to make your own fortune in life.

Even if you come from a well-to-do family, having had the privileges of good education and a comfortable home should be enough for you to make your own way in life.

Ultimately, it will all boil down to you as an individual. Well, at least in the majority of the cases. There is no shame to be making your way in life, whatever your job is. Besides, nobody can ever be certain of what life has in store for them. We ought to show some modesty. As Icarus flew too close to the sun, so we can suffer the same fate.

So which road do you prefer – the hard way or the easy way? Aiming for the lucky road to wealth is a popular idea, but not necessarily the correct way to approach the subject, at least according to some. The time spent daydreaming could have been put in a lot of hard work that would eventually enable an individual to afford the things they have been dreaming of on their own – without a lucky draw from the lottery. True, but we can’t all aim to be the CEO of a successful company, or an investment shark, some of us depend on luck. Or an inheritance.

We personally don’t mind the lucky road every now and then, many people have won quite substantial amounts overnight so why not give it a try?