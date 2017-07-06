How to Choose the Right Eyeglasses for Your Character

Share this: Twitter

There was a time when everyone wanted to ditch their glasses for contact lenses, then, for Lasik. It wasn’t just that people preferred the non-eyeglass look. But, people also got tired of being called “four eyes” or some other taunting name. Then, out of nowhere, eyeglasses became trendy again.

Now, it seems that everyone wears eyeglass – even those without any eyesight issues. You’ll find a selection of eyeglasses at every trendy store in the mall – and they’re without prescription lenses. Eyeglasses make you look distinguished, unique and well read.

They tell the world that you spend a lot of time reading and studying – which, is a good thing. So, here is how to choose the best eyeglasses for your personality.

Keep Your Options Open

You want to be open minded to a wide variety of eyeglass frame styles. This is because if you are going to wear eyeglasses, you want to ensure you picked the best frame for your face and character.

What is fun about having access to varying frames and styles is the fact that you can try them all.

There are seven types of face shapes:

• Round

• Square

• Oval

• Oblong

• Triangle-shaped

• Diamond-shaped

• Heart-shaped

Now, you have to determine the style that flatters your face shape best.

Choose a Good Shade

If you’re going to wear eyeglasses, you want them to look appealing in color. This is all about the details. With so many choices on the market, you can certainly find one that matches your hair and skin tone.

Cream-colored glasses can brighten up the skin and hair of those with light hair Dark-colored glasses look stunning on people with dark hair. Nonetheless, there are no specific rules.

You can always switch things up and wear what makes you feel best on the inside and outside.

Don’t Worry About What Other People Are Wearing

Maybe you liked the way a pair of eyeglasses looked on someone, but they just don’t look as good on you. Well, it’s probably because you have a different face shape and coloring.

Instead, focus on what works best for you. Don’t worry about your four-eyed idol. Make your own statement and set your own trends.

Soon, you might notice people asking where you got your eyeglasses.

Get the Right Prescription

If you do need a prescription, then it is important to get the right one. Nothing can damage your eyes more than wearing lenses that are too strong or too weak. If they are too strong, your eyes will get used to the assistance and their efficiency will decrease.

If the prescription is too weak, then you will be squinting all day long. Also, you want to use the right lenses and choose from choices such as:

• Trivex

• High-index plastic

• Plastic

• Polycarbonate

• Ultra-thin polyurethane

The results can vary based on your prescription.

In Conclusion

Today, anyone and everyone wants to wear eyeglasses because they make a statement. It’s not necessary to wear prescription lenses to look great. Just choose the lenses that make you feel most comfortable.

And, if you need a prescription, get the right one.