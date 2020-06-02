How to Choose the Right Serviced Apartment

Serviced apartments have become increasingly favoured among traveling families and jet-setting businesspeople looking for short to medium-term accommodation. Compared to extended-stay hotels, serviced apartments tend to be less costly while offering a more private, spacious, and personalised experience.

Most providers tend to situate their properties close to city centres, keeping all the amenities you might need to access within reach. With high demand for the new accommodation option, the number of different providers available in major areas has quickly grown. So, how do you choose? Here are some considerations.

Location

Think about where you’ll be going during your stay.

Perhaps you might need to use public transport. In that case, look out for an apartment where there are nearby train and bus stations. Since you’re probably staying for more than a few days, it would help to have quick access to the local gym, sports facilities or an area to jog.

In the interest of saving money and making use of the kitchens typically found in serviced apartments, you can benefit from cooking your own food. If you’re up for it, consider proximity to local grocery stores. Don’t forget about nearby leisure activities and after-hours stuff like restaurants and bars.

Parking

Taking your car or renting one when you get there? Check out nearby parking facilities, which might be in short supply in busy city centres. Free on-site parking is ideal, but not all properties offer it.

Features

Some serviced apartment providers provide more value than others.

You can usually head to their website to see what you’re getting. Liverpool-based Dream Apartments include things like high-speed internet access, 24-hour parking, housekeeping, and LED mood lighting to make your stay more comfortable. The number of extras included in the package speaks for the level of quality and service you can expect.

Pet Policy

If your beloved pooch is coming along for the ride, it’s worth looking into the pet policy of your chosen property. Most will agree on a deposit scheme that protects their furnishings against any paws and claws. Health and safety regulations might force you to cover the cost of a deep clean upon your departure, so be sure to inquire about this.

Disability Access

Should you require wheelchair access or special services, let the provider know so that they can inform you about what to expect. Not all of them will be able to make the necessary arrangements, so it’s important to handle this before settling on a specific property.

Financial Considerations

Unlike with some hotels, you won’t have to worry about a good serviced apartment sliding hidden fees into your bill after you leave. That said, it helps to get a better idea of exactly how much your stay will cost. Consider the deposit requirements, monthly rental cost, and any fees that come with extra services to avoid any surprises.

At the end of the day, making an informed decision comes down to your needs and whether the provider can meet them. Get that right and you’re set for an enjoyable stay.