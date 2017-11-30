How to Craft Your Dream Bedroom

Feeling lost trying to redecorate your bedroom? Home Stratosphere analyzed 582,301 bedroom designs to figure out what’s trending in today’s bedrooms — it turns out 27 percent of us like contemporary styles while 22 percent enjoy more traditional decor.

There’s a long list of what we like and how it all ranks in today’s trends, but what does that really mean for our own signature style and dream bedroom? One suggestion is going deep into what offers you comfort and pleasure and not spending too much time worrying about what’s trending. Here are four suggestions on crafting that dream bedroom that you’ll love relaxing in.

Find the perfect sized bed

According to the Well-Rested Life, healthy sleepers spend an average of a third of their day in bed and may move anywhere from 40 to 60 times a night. That could mean you need a king-sized bed to truly luxuriate. But going too big can also make you feel cramped and claustrophobic.

So how do you find the perfect bed size? According to the Sleep Matters Club, a good rule of thumb is keeping your bed to a 3:1 ratio. That means that for every three parts bedroom you have, there would be one part bed. For many adults, a queen-sized mattress is a perfect size. You can also give your mattress an upgrade by choosing a luxurious memory foam mattress. You can also opt for a pillow-top style for added comfort.

Rethink deep comfort

Once you figure out the perfect bed size, it’s time to think about optimal comfort, including down comforters, throw pillows and silky linens. But comfort can also mean the right lighting or smart windows that automatically tint according to the light in the room. A tranquil tabletop fountain, hanging crystals to catch the morning light and fresh flowers can also bring your bedroom touches of comfort that extend beyond what’s going on in your bed.

Use modern pastels

Today’s home trends point toward modern pastels — think periwinkle and blush — without being overly cutesy. These soft but sophisticated pastels pair perfectly with the tranquility of a dream bedroom. Add baby blue pillows, a throw rug or touch up the trim in your bedroom with pastels to create a tranquil, dream-like quality that surrounds you in welcoming comfort.

Infuse ultra luxury

Once you’ve covered the basics in your bedroom, infuse some luxury to take it to a whole new level. Add a white chair covered in plush mohair, dress-up your vanity with new perfume in eye-catching bottles and swap out your old curtains with rich, velvet drapes. Investing even a small amount in the luxury of your bedroom can make you feel like a superstar.

Focusing on the aesthetics and comfort of your dream bedroom gives you a solid foundation to build from, but still needs your own personal touch to make it feel like the perfect fit. Set aside space to hang your personal photographs, a collection of seashells, or a shelf with your favorite antique books. The more you see yourself in your dream bedroom, the more it will feel like the only place you want to rest your head.