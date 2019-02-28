How to create a bathroom sanctuary you’ll never want to leave

Bathrooms are no longer merely a functional space but a place to linger longer and enjoy an ambience of luxury at home.

And while we would all love a spacious bathroom, sometimes we have to make the most of a small space – putting every inch to good use. So, if you’re doing renovations you want to make the most each product and decision.

Celebrating 160 years of experience, IXL Home, experts in bathroom products, offer their clever tips to maximise your space and enjoy the feeling of indulgence with the latest trends.

Floor to ceiling

“Wall panelling and floor-to-ceiling tiles in different shapes and graphic patterns can add dramatic impact and immediately accentuate the height of the room,” says IXL Senior Product Manager Monique Cheung.

“The use of wood can also create a warm and comfortable atmosphere with panels that radiate from wall to ceiling for a clean, modern looking design.”

Go light

“When in doubt, opt for white or a light colour palette to instantly maximise a small space,” says Ms Cheung. “These light and bright tones add a peaceful spa-like vibe, turning your bathroom into a serene sanctuary for relaxation.”

Pops of natural greenery will complement the white colour scheme. To create escapism, add hanging indoor plants or large potted plants in corner spaces to bring the outside in.

Clever illumination

Good lighting is crucial in bathrooms to not only add atmosphere, but for practical tasks.

“A combination of natural light and warm, soft lighting is ideal in a bathroom,” says Ms Cheung. “If you want to maximise your space, choosing multi-functional products is also essential.

“IXL’s new Tastic Luminate 3-in-1 heater, vent and light is the latest in minimalist design available from April 2019. The unit available in white and silver (RRP $799.99) resembles a skylight and will give any space a sense of breadth.

“The IXL Tastic Premium range has warm white lights that won’t be too harsh and still provides a dimmable task light source. And the Luminate still provides a dimmable task light source whilst the Luminate improves airflow extraction by up to 38 per cent from the previous model. It also features a simplified plug and play wall switch, making it so easy to install.”

In a small space, back-lit mirrors, under-shelf lighting and wall-mounted pendants make for effective but inconspicuous task lighting.

Metallics

“Opting for elegant and sophisticated tapware, basin and bathtub in shiny metallics such as gold, champagne and tiger bronze finishes will provide a lavish but clutter-free and sophisticated look for your bathroom,” says Ms Cheung.

Storage is key

To create more space in the bathroom opt for a floating vanity, says Ms Cheung.

Rather than shelves, use large drawers inside the vanity, to maximise storage capacity. For extra counter space, opt for wall-mounted tapware.

“Make the most out of an unused space by creating in-shower, recessed shelving. This not only provides additional storage, but looks great,” says Ms Cheung.

IXL Tastic Luminate is now (April 2019) available in stores nationally in Australia and New Zealand.