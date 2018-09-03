How To Ensure Kids Are Successful At School

Knowledge is power, and kids have a duty to learn. However, they are children and love to clown around. In a classroom full of their friends and peers, they can’t help but slack off. For parents, this is a huge no-no as bad grades can haunt them for the rest of their lives. Kids need to be successful in school, and it’s your job to make sure they are on point.

Sure, they need to take responsibility too, yet there are ways to give them a nudge in the right direction. Check out the following for inspiration and handy tips.

Attend Parents’ Evening

The clue is the title. The conference is for to check on your child’s progress. Normally, there isn’t much you can do during the day, yet parents’ nights turn the status quo upside. No matter how nonchalant they seem, kids hate the feeling of being told off after a bad report. So, speaking to their teachers and then relaying the info can give them a kick up the backside. Plus, it’s an excellent way to work with educators to give them the best opportunity to learn. Parents and teachers need to be a team if they are going to keep them on the straight and narrow.

Sit In On The Class

Parents can’t turn up to the school and watch from the back. Teachers need space to mould young minds and hate the idea of mums and dads judging. But, they also need help thanks to budget cuts, which is where you come into play. Should you not have a job, then you can enrol in online masters in school counseling course, or as a TA. Children hate the idea for one reason: they can’t get away with as much. When their mum is lending a hand, kids can’t lie or come up with excuses so have to work harder.

Push Homework

Do you remember the bit in the first paragraph where it said parents and teachers should be a team? Well, homework is the prime example. Mums and dads can get on their back and complain about the workload, but it’s a bad idea. Homework is the stuff they need to do in class yet don’t have the time. By doing it at home, it gives the teachers more room to manoeuvre and be creative as there are fewer time restrictions. Plus, it’s something you can control and allows you to get involved in their studies.

Send Them Ready To Learn

Children don’t learn when they are tired and hungry. So, you need to make sure they get a nutritious breakfast and plenty of sleep the night before. Then, they’ll have the energy to attack the day. On average, kids need around eight to nine hours a night to feel refreshed. Also, you should remove electronics as they prevent a good quality of sleep. Food-wise, a slice of toast or cereal is fine. If you want to be extra healthy, give them scrambled eggs with avocado because it’s brain food.

As a parent, it’s important to be informed about how to act so that your child has an opportunity to learn.