How to Fix Mattress Without Best Air Mattress Patch Repair Kits



An inflatable mattress is priceless in many situations. It is an excellent solution if you are going camping or on the beach. It can be useful if you want to nap in the sun in your backyard. It also found its place in many homes, as it’s a great alternative when you need extra. Even kids can play on it.

Although very practical and cost-effective as a piece of mobile furniture, the air mattress is not too resistant to sharp objects and a heavy load. Usually, the sharp rocks or branches can tear the inflatable bed, or kids unintentionally puncture it. You probably notice that when all air already leaked out. If you try to pump it again, the same thing happens.

The logical solution is to always have some air mattress repair kit on hand. And you maybe have one at home. But this kit is not something you’ll put on the ‘what to pack’ list for a vacation or camping. Although the problem of a deflated bed can stress you out, the solution exists, and it is quite easy if you have some basic things with you.

Locate the Leak

Unless the hole on the mattress is large, you will hardly notice it, especially on dark and textured surfaces. A 2mm cut is enough to let all the air comes out. And this is almost impossible to see it with the naked eye. So it is necessary to be clever to find the leaky spot.

You must first determine if any air is leaking from the air bed. Maybe the material is just responding to temperature changes or, if it’s a new mattress, it has not fully expanded yet. If you notice that the bed has flattened slightly, inflate it and leave it overnight. If it is completely blown out in the morning, then look for a pinhole.

Look, Listen, Wet It

Look at the mattress on all sides, and especially pay attention to the bends. Check the bottom thoroughly as there is a possibility that stone, a piece of glass, or a sharp branch may have pierced the mattress. If the damage is not visible to the naked eye, listen for escaping air.

If none of this works, lay the mattress on a flat surface and rub it with soapy water. At the place where the air is leaking, there will be bubbles. Once you’ve determined where the pinhole is, mark it with chalk, marker, or piece of duct tape.

DIY Mattress Repair



Blow out and flatten the air bed before attempting any repair. Remove all debris from the surface, wipe it with a damp cloth, and wait for the air bed to dry before you put anything on it.

Use Alternative Repair Kit

If you don’t have a repair kit (some manufacturers sell it along with the air bed), try to get a bike tire repair kit at a nearby store or gas station, and follow the instructions. These patches are usually self-adhesive, so you won’t need any extra glue. Always cut a piece of the material bigger than the hole.

Make a Patch

A patch is the best solution for a torn mattress. If you don’t have a ready-made vinyl patch with you, use any thin polyester material (shower curtain, old tire). Just make sure the improvised scrap is large enough to cover the entire hole. Any adhesive can be used for stitching the patch. Ultimately, you can also use a piece of fabric, but this is a short-term solution.

Use Hot Glue

A glue gun is a thing you should always have with you, as it is handy in many situations. In the case of air bed repair, be very careful because the hot adhesive can do even more damage. Fill the pinhole with layers of glue, always waiting for the previous layer to dry. Make sure that the top of the gun doesn’t touch the surface. Here, see which safety rules to adhere to when using a glue gun.

Try not to use the mattress at least 24 hours after repair. If you have not purchased an air mattress repair kit by now, you should always have, just in case, so that a pierced bed will not ruin your rest or enjoyment in nature.