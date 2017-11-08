How To Get Noticed (For All The Right Reasons) Online

The internet is a big place. In the past, you were one person in a big city or town – now you’re one person in a network made up of billions of people. With that kind of figure to wrap your head around, it’s no wonder that it’s difficult to get noticed online. Whether you’re job hunting or looking to boost your business, use some of the following tips to help you stand out online, for all the right reasons.



Erase your younger online self

We’ve all done things we regret during our high school and university years, and one of the worst things you can do for your professional career is to leave those things lying around for anyone to see. Your Facebook, Twitter and Instagram profiles can reveal a lot about who you are as a person and if a potential employer or client doesn’t like what they see – you can be sure that they won’t be sticking around for long. Clean up your online presence and help yourself to make the right impression on the internet.

Join the right social networks

There is more to social networking than Facebook. Facebook might be great for keeping in touch with school friends or distant relatives, but it’s not the most useful platform for professionals. Make sure you join networks like LinkedIn and even Twitter, as these will ensure you’re connected to people within your industry and help you stay up to date with the latest news and developments. Another thing you might want to consider is setting up a blog, with some excellent tips on how to turn your blog into a success that will help you raise your online profile.

Market yourself effectively

The internet is a great place to do business, but nobody will be able to find you if you don’t market yourself properly. When used effectively, digital marketing can be an extremely useful tool to help put you in touch with clients and customers and make sure you and your business get noticed. If you lack knowledge of online marketing, then it might be worth hiring internet marketing professionals who know the ins and outs of digital promotion. There a range of free platforms at your fingertips that can help you make an impact online, without eating into your finances.

Connect

The internet is the world’s most effective communication tool, but it’s surprising how many businesses and individuals only use it to hold a one-way conversation with their customers and clients and expect to see results. By establishing a connection with customers online, you can help to build brand loyalty, increase business and make a more personal connection. In an age where many people feel like they’re simply talking to a machine, there’s a real opportunity for you to develop better relationships with your customers and demonstrating that there’s a real person on the other end.

It can be easy to overlook some of the basics when it comes to getting noticed online, but reminding yourself of them can help you to improve your online presence. Take steps to boost your internet profile now and stand out in the online world.