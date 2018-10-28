How to Get Quality Traffic to Your Website

A website is a key part of any business today. But in order for a website to work, it must have traffic on it. That’s easier said than done. Unless a company markets the products and services it sells on the web, traffic to its site is largely out of the question.

Search engine marketing and search engine optimisation are key to business today

Today, we search for virtually all the goods and services we need using mobile phones, laptops or desktop computers.

Companies whose brand names come up on top gain our attention, preference and we purchase their services rather than their competitors.

In order to come out on top, you need to invest in a marketing program with Google Ads (formerly known as Google AdWords) Display Network or Remarketing programs.

Easily the best in the market, today, they give you the keywords your customers are using to search for your products and services. You place a small bid against your competitors. Your prospective clients have a chance to review your products and those of your competitors. They can then make their selection based on the content your landing page has provided them with.

It’s a competitive market out there

And the best experience, content and offer – wins.

So, when marketing today, you can’t just have a good product or service, you need to have a good user experience, a website that loads quickly and you need to be present in multiple areas of search – local search, maps, images, social media, digital news and other online platforms as and when they emerge.

Mobile is very important today

With 80% of search happening via mobile phone, it is key to understanding your customers and engaging effectively with them online.

But mobile alone will not make you rich – or successful. Today’s game is an integrated one. So businesses need to integrate their channels if they’re going to make them effective.

A good website is one that understands search and is optimised for it

The average website is not optimised for anything – leave alone search.

These are called brand websites – they are for brands that are very well known (say Nestle Milo) that people search for by name.

But for most companies – especially Australian SME businesses, the game is different. They need to ensure they show up in keyword search results as their business performance is based on it.

If leads fall, so does their business. So, a good keyword search program will not only drive performance, it will also maintain it.

A good online marketing agency knows about performance and has built their business around it

As a new business start-up, or for a medium-sized business looking to invest in growth, it doesn’t pay to set up a capability in search engine marketing or social media yourself.

You’re better off going with a digital marketing agency that knows the game and has been doing it for a while.

Make sure that the agency you choose is a Google Premier Partner, as this means that they have a wealth of experience up their sleeve which they can bring to bear on your business.

They understand the whole Google bid buy process, have Google Analytics programs in place, plus other technologies that they can use to report on the progress of their marketing to you.

These companies won’t just build you websites, they will also ensure they are Search Engine Optimised (SEO) and Search Engine Marketing (SEM) compliant from day one.

Business is no longer business, it’s marketing – online

Having a great idea – product or service – is no longer enough. You need to back it with a marketing program – preferably one that’s online.

Online marketing widens your reach at a cost mainstream press and TV will struggle to offer you.

If you’d like your business to fly – then an online program is what you need to invest in most.