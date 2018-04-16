How to Look Good Without Harming the Planet

Buying Your Clothes

We’re all becoming more and more aware of the effects our actions have on the planet. We’re understanding that we don’t live on a planet with infinite resources; everything we purchase has a consequence, it’s just a matter of how much of an impact it has. As such, many of us are beginning to adopt practices that protect the planet, including recycling and taking shorter showers. However, there’s still the matter of looking good, and sometimes the desire to look our best overrides our desire to take care of the planet. But as we’ll see below, these two wishes don’t always have to conflict. It’s just a matter of changing some of our beauty practices.

One of the best ways to make a positive contribution to the world is to think carefully about where you’re spending your money. You could buy a new dress that looks good, but if it’s made from unsustainable materials, or has traveled thousands of miles to the store in which you buy it, then it’s going to be pretty bad for mother earth. Instead, look at locally produced products. They’ll be better quality, more sustainable, and won’t be mass produced – so you can have an item that no-one else has. Easy!

Looking Your Best

So that covers your clothes, but what about the thing that really takes you to the next level, your makeup, and other beauty products? Well, you’ll be pleased to know that there’s no shortage of options. You can buy eco friendly nail polish, face oils, exfoliants, shampoo and conditioner, and much more. You’ll be able to look your best, and you’ll be doing so with products that have minimal impact on the earth’s resources.

Food Choices

Of course, we’re all watching our figure! On this front, there’s more good news. The key to eating well goes hand in hand with earth-friendly practices. Take your vegetables. You already know that you should be making sure you get all of your five of day, so you may as well make sure that they’re super tasty. If you buy from a farmer’s market rather than the supermarket, you’ll have veg that is much fresher than the plastic wrapped offerings in the big stores, and they’ll likely have been grown just a few miles from where they’re being sold. Also, go easy on the red meat – it’s terrible for the planet, and not all that good for your body, either.

Hit the Streets

You’ve got the diet covered, now what about your exercise? A toned, well-exercised body is the trick to looking fantastic. And your car? That’s bad for your body and the planet! As such, why not take a look at cycling or running to work, or whenever you can, and leave the car at home?

Fake Tan is Your Friend

Finally, remember that while it’s nice to soak up the rays, those long flights are an environmental disaster! Forget the sunshine and opt for the fake tan – it’s better for everything and everyone involved.