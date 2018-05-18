How to make the most of Australia Education as an international Student

Every year a high number of international students come to Australia in pursuit of higher education. And why not! It is regarded as one of the most sought after education with strict adherence to quality. To add to it, there is an inclination towards practical teaching and allowances for new, creative ideas to blossom.

The best part is many of the Australian educational institutes have a good male to female ratio. Not just that but there is a rich cultural diversity on campus which provides every student a true global exposure.

If you are an international student on any Australian University or College campus, then you must be aware of the amazing on-campus facilities available. Now that you have got this chance, why not make the most of it.

Let us look at some of the options you can explore as an international student in Australia.

1. Studying Top Courses/ Specialisations

While you came from you home country, you researched about the study prospects, the various courses available and probably took assistance from professionals. Now that you are in Australia, you know the better picture of the education, you know more about your course and the university/ college you are studying at. Hence, you can now go on to explore the specialised courses which were probably inaccessible to you from your home country. You can opt to study diploma, bachelor or master’s degree with a specialisation of your interest. There is more chance to widen your knowledge, work on your new ideas, as the country has always been encouraging in that front.

2. Take Industrial Exposure

Indeed, you are here to get a better chance at your career. So, while you are studying here, gaining a practical experience via internship should be on your list. In case you are from IT, Accounting or Engineering background then you have the option to opt for a 52-weeks Professional Year Course where 44-weeks of classroom training and 8-weeks of industrial training. This will give you the much needed Australian work experience and the maturity to handle the work environment. Moreover, you get to work in a diverse environment and add to your resume the global exposure you have had. Many leading institutes offer good PY programs. However, to pursue this program, you will need a valid visa. You can apply for Temporary Graduate Visa (Subclass 485).

3. Best Opportunity for Nursing Aspirants

For the students studying in the healthcare sector, there is no better time to grab the raining opportunities. Especially if you are into nursing field, there is plethora of work prospects open. For an international nursing student, you can opt to become an enrolled nurse and start your practise. Australian educational institutes have a lot of specialisations in nursing like paediatric nurses, aged care nurses, nurses for critical care, nurses for mental health patients, and many others. After completion of any of the Nursing courses in Australia and the practical training which is a compulsory part of the curriculum, you can go on to file an application to Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Authority (AHPRA) to become Registered Nurse.

Important Criteria for International Students in Australia

Condition 8501

Knowing the many options that you can explore, it is important to take care to abide by the legal visa conditions. And one of the most important Australia Student visa requirement to continue the stay and studies is to have a valid International Student Health Cover. Beware so as to ensure that your insurance cover all the essential medical treatments and meet the visa condition 8501.

GTE Criteria

What will you do if your student visa expires before the completion of your course? Or what if you decide to pursue further studies and take up specialisation courses or higher studies? In such a scenario, you can always file a request for your student visa extension. You will need to suffice the Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) criteria.

English Language Requirement

Post completion of your studies, you can apply for a valid visa which allows you to work and stay in Australia. Along the way, you can obtain the valuable experience in your field. One also has the option to settle in Australia as a Permanent Resident. Depending on your studies and experience, you can file for the right type of visa.

But you must remember that if you hail from a non-native English speaking nation, then for any visa, one of the other important pre-requisite is to prove your English language proficiency. You can either appear for PTE (Pearson Test of English) or IELTS (International English Language Testing System) and bring the minimum set out required score. Also, if you get a better score, you have better chances for visa approval given all the other requirements are properly fulfilled. In order to achieve the required score, you need a robust preparation and you can do so with help of PTE Practice Test & materials or take up PTE Coaching at a reputed institute. Similarly, if you are planning to give the IELTS Exam then you can access online IELTS Practice Test or opt for Coaching along with practising the Mock Test.

Australia offers all the opportunities to flourish your talent and innovative ideas are always welcomed here. Australia is one of the safest country to study and is home to some of the most liveable cities of the world. What is vital is your thirst and curiosity for learning!

About the Author

Krina Patel is the operation head of Aussizz Group- one of the best and leading Immigration and Education Consultancy. Aussizz has successfully assisted numerous people to get the right Visa. The diligent and expert team of registered migration agents and counsellors ensure to provide professional services ranging from Visa consultation career guidance to Visa Consultation, PTE coaching and so on.