How to make the most of your garden this winter

For most of us, there is the overwhelming temptation to neglect everything out there in the garden when winter comes. There is a lethargic feel of a chill that goes beyond our bones, and this tends to dictate what we do or don’t do without gardens. However, taking care of your garden during winter and making productive use of it over that course of time prevents plenty of damage and makes for a great scenery. Remember, you want your garden to dazzle when the season for bloom comes around.

Discussed below are various ways in which you can make the most of your garden at that time:

Take care of the weed

When summer comes, we want to put all manner of plants into the soil, so it only makes sense that we keep our gardens neat and well-tended to. One if your biggest enemies is weed, and it can grow and become persistent over time. There are some weeds you can never run away from, especially if they have taken root and are spreading seeds across the land. If left to their devices, these weeds grow into the summer and make your gardening plans a total nightmare. The best way to avoid this problem involves simply plucking weeds as soon as they shoot up, and that will save you a nightmare.

Put some seeds in the ground

While the winter cold discourages the germination and thriving of most plants, there are some that actually thrive in that kind of environment. Instead of waiting out till the summer, pore over catalogues and decide what you can plant long before summer comes calling. Avoid planting too many types of seeds as your crop will definitely need to breathe at some point. Sweet peas are great to sow around this time, especially if you have a heated propagator.

Create a setup for entertainment

Sure, it’s going to be cold, but some winter days have plenty of warmth in them. In anticipation of that, create a setup you can use to entertain friends and family when they venture out from their houses. You can create some sort of a camping environment, fire up some grill or build a fireplace for long fires to keep those outside warm when it is chilly. If you would like to look at some fire pits and grills then visit gardenflame.co.uk. Arrange some potted flowers right in the middle of the garden and bring in a number of couches for people to lounge around. If there are kids around, create an enticing arrangement of toys and games.

Allow the birds in

Create nests, watering points and feeding boxes for birds in the garden. You would be amazed to know just how livelier a set of chirping birds can make a home. In the winter, they come in all sorts of colours and varieties, so you can be sure your efforts won’t be in vain. You will however need to watch out for the types that dig up seedlings or generally disturb your mulch as they could be destructive.

Your garden is as important during winter as it is during summer, so keep it well tended to.