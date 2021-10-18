How to Make Travelling for Work Easier

If you hate travelling for work, you are not alone. While travelling for work has always been a contentious issue, with many workers disliking the sleep disruption and the process of travelling by plane, since the pandemic, people’s concerns have shifted to their safety.

Fortunately, whether you are an employee that is required to travel for work or you are a business that organises corporate travel, there are ways to make the whole experience more streamlined and less stressful.

Book flights carefully

Although many businesses will be tempted to book the cheapest flights that they can find, this is not always the smartest move. Red-eye flights are not good for productivity or your employees’ overall well-being.

Instead, look for later flights so that your employees can conserve sleep and make sure that they are provided with noise-cancelling headphones and an eye mask so that they can sleep without disruption.

If you struggle to book business flights, a corporate travel management company can help you will all aspects of business travel.

Track expenses

Around one in ten employees do not track their expenses. If you are given a business card to travel with, it is much easier to track your expenditure as you go rather than try to sort through your expenses once you have returned.

Not only will tracking your expenses as you go save you time, but it will also be a lot less stressful than trying to remember what each transaction was for at a later date.

If you are a business, make sure that you set a limit on expenses and provide a clear expenses policy for your employees, so there is no confusion over what they are entitled to spend.

Plan ahead

If you are travelling to a destination or country that you have never been to before, then it can be a good idea to research the area before you go. Find out how near your accommodation is to the airport, where is the nearest supermarket so that you can stock up on supplies, and what are the best local restaurants.

If you need to have access to your emails and work files while travelling, look into both the airport and the hotel’s Wi-Fi, as not all venues will have a reliable connection.

Review your transfer options

While it may seem easier to get a taxi to the airport, depending on where you live or work, it may make more sense to drive and pay for airport parking for a few days.

This is particularly important for anxious travelers who do not like to be reliant on others to get to the airport on time.

As a general rule, you should look into all your transfer options, including public transport and Uber, and make the right decision based on your budget and needs.

Sign up for loyalty programs

Beneficial to both employers and employees alike, you can find travel loyalty programs for airlines, hotels, and even car hire services. Frequent flyer perks can include money off future flights, seat upgrades, and airport lounge access – all of which can make the travel experience more enjoyable.