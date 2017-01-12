How to Make Your Home Look Sophisticated like a Hollywood Celebrity

Everyone loves a beautiful celebrity home. The Hollywood home designs and luxe properties are exquisite and they offer the ultimate in luxury living. The homes feature impressive decorative details and stylish design themes. Well, they are as expensive as they look but you can live it without spending so much. You can make your home to echo the style and glamor of Hollywood. With creativity, you can have an elegant and stylish celebrity home that will make your dreams come true. You will be living like a Hollywood celebrity in a sophisticated home.

Here are some amazing and creative ways to make your home look sophisticated like a Hollywood celebrity.

Beautify your home with art and crafts

Art and crafts are one of the most amazing decorative elements that give a home a unique look and make it look luxurious. Celebrities love art and crafts, so they enhance their homes with stunning and expensive artworks. However, you may not be able to afford those artworks or craft pieces, you can still get beautiful and affordable ones to beautify your home. If you can get small brass sculptural objects, you can place them on your coffee tables. You can also hang some wall paintings in your rooms. A piece of art or craft in your home can add an exclusively artistic touch to your décor.

Add Hollywood style mirror

You can hang a Hollywood style mirror around the walls of your rooms for a sophisticated look. The mirrors have ten LED bulbs, which are eco energy and are cool to touch. It features a dimmer switch on the side of the frame, which you can use to turn your room into a romantic area, by producing dim light. It provides a reflective view, which makes your room appear larger even if space is small. For a luxurious feeling, use Hollywood style mirrors of different sizes.

Stylish furniture with details

For a classy home, it is all about having what most people do not possess. Among the things to get for your home is a classy furniture for your living room. If you cannot afford a new furniture, you can refresh your living room by adding small details to the furniture to make your room look stylish. Adding faux fur or satin cover to your chairs or sofa will enliven your room.

Use items with reflective surfaces

Most sophisticated celebrity homes are characterized by the use of items with reflective surfaces. You can place a reflective glass or marble table in your living room or dining room. Similarly, you can use tinted mirrored tiles on your walls to give a glamorous appearance.

Use storage chests and drawers

The most amazing thing about celebrity homes is how orderly and clean they appear to be. Most of the rooms are adorned with storage chest and drawers which make it easy to store unwanted things and keep the home organized thing. If you allow things to fly around your home, it can’t look stylish because the area will look messy. Even if you add many decorative items like flowers, artworks, colorful textures, mirrors and lamps, the rooms will not look as chic and classy as you want. Therefore, get storage chests and drawers for your rooms.