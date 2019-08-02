How to make your phone battery last longer

We all love and value our smartphones. However, one thing that always seems to bother a lot of users is the limited battery life. Most times, phone batteries die at very important times. In this article, we look at the handful tips on John to make your phone battery last longer. All of the tips and tricks that are mentioned here will work for both Android and Apple devices.

Always check your battery usage

You can do this by going to your settings. There, you will be able to see the applications that use the battery the most. It should be noted that most apps including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, Casino and sportsbetting apps that we use today actually kill our batteries. Most of these apps refresh in the background, consuming a large percentage of your battery.

Consider Turning off location services

We suggest that you only use your location when you’re actually using it. The rest of the time, turn it off. Most of the apps that require GPS navigation actually kill your battery. Some of the apps that do this are Maps, Uber and Pokeman Go.

Give the camera a rest

With the use of Instagram, Facebook and other social media apps, most people share their photos and videos all day. If you didn’t know, using your phone camera kills your battery fast. Whenever you can stop using your camera, especially with flash.

Make use of the Battery Saving Mode

For Apple devices users, make sure you turn on Low Power Mode. If you are using Android, there is the Battery Saving Mode for you to make use of. These apps are there to reduce your phone’s performance. However, this will make your battery last longer. Android users can also make use of the Ultra Power Saving Mode, which is even much better.

Turn off vibrations

Turn off vibrations

For notifications, turn off vibration. Amazingly, this saves battery power.

Make use of Battery saving apps

There are some great battery-saving apps which you can download from your store. Download DU Battery Saver or Battery Doctor from the App Store. These apps will let you see the apps that use your battery more. Not only that, but the apps will also allow you to adjust settings so that you can save battery.