How to Market Your Laundry Business in Australia

Customer Experience

Laundry businesses are some of the most lucrative ventures in Australia, but you need to put your foot forward in coming up with the right marketing strategies. Regardless of the quality of your washing machines and services, having a business that is not recognised will not see any significant growth in your venture. There are various marketing methods that you can employ for a successful laundry business.

The first and primary factor to consider in marketing is customers’ experience. In the current world of technology, you need to deliver customer value over business value. Customer value involves offering quality products and services, while the business value is the brand and profits of your business. Customers nowadays are keen on the services received and they are not willing to compromise on quality. Ensure that you use superior washing machines to achieve the best laundry services and to ensure that you do not lose any customer for inferior services.

Things Needed For Laundry Business

The equipment used in a laundry business plays a big role in determining the quality of services offered by your business. Purchasing cheap machines will affect your operations cost due to their constant breakdown and lengthy cleaning time. Clients need quick and professional services which save them time, regardless of the price. Other clients prefer visiting Laundromats where they can carry out their cleaning services without involving the business staff. Many laundromats use Maytag brand coin op washers to automate laundry services where clients can check in and out at their will. Using a Maytag commercial washing machine will ensure that you deliver quality services and reduce your operations costs that come with hiring staff.

Social Media Marketing

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, are undoubtedly some of the most powerful social media marketing platforms. Whether it is just by sharing a post, opening a fan page or paying for an ad, you are sure of reaching at least tens, if not hundreds of potential clients. Marketing your business on social media has become overly comfortable and you can now choose a specific target audience. If you need to reach a particular audience in a specific location in Australia, social media paid ads gives you the option to customise your advert. To achieve an even more targeted audience, you have the option of choosing the gender and age group that you feel make the most significant percentage of your customers. For example, the youth may not be so concerned about laundry businesses like their parents; you can target clients of between thirty to fifty years.

Banners

Although online marketing is useful, there are some people, especially the elderly, who are not active social media users. Considering your target group, some people may not discover your business on these platforms. Posters and banners are another effective, yet cheaper form of advertising your business. Having banners that are erected near your business premises in strategic places can bring in more clients than you ever imagined. On the banners, you need to give potential clients a reason to try your services. Some of the information that you need to include on the posters is the time taken for services delivery and the kind of machines. If you are using a Maytag commercial washing machine, you should state on the banner. Many clients recognise the superiority of these laundry machines and will not hesitate to visit your business.

Promotions

As you venture into a new business, you need to entice potential clients with offers that they cannot get from other existing laundry businesses. During the first few weeks, you should focus on having a significant clientele, rather than making profits. Once you win the trust of your customers, you can be sure to get more referrals as you retain your returning clients. While choosing the kind of promotions, ensure that they are not similar to those given by your competitors.