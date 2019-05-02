How to Move Interstate

So you’ve made the decision to move interstate. What happens next? Moving interstate can be overwhelming at first, which is why we’ve come up with this guide to help you through the process.

Make a list

You need to start organising your interstate move early on and a good way to do this is make a list. This will help you stay on track for your move and ensure nothing is forgotten. Just write down everything that you need to do before moving day so you can track your progress as you go.

Save money

Moving interstate can be expensive depending on how far you are moving and how much you have to move. You need to work out your budget and start saving money based on this. It’s always better to overestimate then underestimate, so make sure you’re calculated enough.

Organise a removalist

If you want a smooth and seamless move interstate then you’ll need professional removalists to help you. They will ensure your belongings get safely from A to B and will be there every step of the way to help you move. You need to find the best company to suit your needs and then get an accurate quote from them.

Declutter

Moving interstate gives you the perfect opportunity to get rid of all your junk. Over time everyone accumulates stuff that they don’t really need, and this gives you the chance to clear our your belongings of items you no longer use. If you have a lot of rubbish it can be a good idea to hire a skip bin as well.

Travel and accommodation

Sometimes it can be easier to fly than drive to your new home. If you’re travelling a long way you might need to book flights for your journey. If you do choose to drive you’ll need to arrange accommodation along the way to help you rest after long days driving.

Documentation

Before you leave make sure you’ve completed any necessary paperwork. This means checking that you’ve applied for a new driver’s licence and organised to have your mail redirected. You will also need to change your address on the electoral roll to avoid receiving a government fine.

Packing your belongings

If you choose to pack your belongings yourself rather than let your removalists do it, you’ll need to make sure you pack everything carefully. You don’t want to end up with damaged goods when you arrive at your new home. The best way to ensure your goods are protected is to let professionals do the packing for you.

Make sure your new home is ready

Before you arrive at your new home, make sure everything is ready for you. Ensure you get your utilities connected prior to your arrival, and find out when you can pick up the keys to your new place. Plan to get the keys before the removalists arrive so you can let them in and get everything unpacked as fast as possible.