How To Occupy Your Mind During Isolation

Isolation is a peculiar time for everyone, and it’s not just the boredom that is getting to people, but the worries and anxieties about what is going on around us. Many people are stressed about work, worried about loved ones, or feeling lonely. While there are so many things out of your control right now, it’s important to focus on the things that you can control. So, what are the best ways to occupy your mind during isolation?

Planning

While it might seem pointless right now as there's not much you can actually do, people are not used to only planning a day in advance. Right now, though, it's only possible to plan one day at a time. However, what you can do is to start thinking about life after lockdown and what you're going to do. Perhaps it's travel, a new job or home renovations. You could spend your time deciding what you're going to do and even take steps to make it happen as soon as you can. You can update your CV and make a plan of action for a new job, or you could use your time to go around your house and decide how you're going to redecorate or transform it.

Learning

This is the perfect opportunity to learn something new. From a new language to a new skill, there’s time to learn how to cook, how to sew, how to knit, how to speak Italian, or how to blog. While this is all easier said than done, if you do want to occupy your mind and come out of this with a new string to your bow, then get online and get learning.

Journaling

If you’re feeling anxious, while it won’t quite keep your mind off what is going on, journaling is a great way to keep busy but also a great way to get your feelings out and to process them. You could just keep a journal for yourself, or you could turn it into a blog. It can be very therapeutic, and if you do want to put it online, it could help someone else.

Achieving

Decide on a goal and try and achieve it or at least work toward it. This could be a thirty-day squat challenge, losing weight, reading a certain book or books, practicing yoga, cooking more or learning to paint. Whatever it is, decide on an end goal or a daily task and stick to it. This will make you feel accomplished, which will, in turn, make you feel good and motivated to do more, and you’ll achieve something out of it too – either the knowledge and enjoyment from a good book or a very perky and toned bottom.