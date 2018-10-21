How to Pair Chunky Sneakers

Have you always wished to wear your chunky sneakers for a casual outing or party, but then dropped it because it didn’t go with your outfit? No worries. Chunky sneakers have become one of the top fashion trends of 2018 and are here to stay – not only for your sports activities but also for your daily whereabouts or special occasions.

Be it grandpa sneakers, ‘ugly’ sneakers, dad sneakers, Velcro sneakers or any other kind, chunky sneakers are in. Read further for tips on how to wear chunky sneakers with your favourite outfits.

Dress and Sneakers

Whether it’s a floral short dress, off-shoulder plain skater dress, long bodycon dress or a casual shirt dress, you can pair your chunky sneakers with any of them and make a style statement. Pairing sneakers with dresses is a new craze and is sure to put you on the spotlight. You may also carry a backpack or sling bag for a chic appearance.

Mom Jeans, Off-Shoulder Top and Chunky White Sneakers

Add charm to your casual look by pairing loose mom jeans and an off-shoulder top with chunky white sneakers. Experiment with colours, mix and match and there you go! You are ready to slay your own style with poise.

Plaid Pants, Red T-Shirt and Multi-coloured Shoes

Complete your look by pairing those plaid pants and a red t-shirt (or any colour t-shirt) with multi-coloured shoes. This will be a real stunner rather than going for the usual sandals, block heels or peep-toes.

Denim Skirts, White Blouses and Chunky Runners

Who says short denim skirts must be paired with flashy sandals or high heels only? A white blouse, short denim skirt and chunky runners make the perfect chic look for an evening party, casual date or shopping with friends. Wear a cool pair of shades and include an easy-to-carry sling bag to complete your look.

Wide-Leg Cropped Pants, Striped Top and Red Chunky Sneakers

Bored of the same old collection in your wardrobe? Breathe! Choose your favourite tee from the collection, get into a pair of wide-leg cropped pants and go with sneakers that will match with your tee. You are now all ready to rock the look.

White Sneakers, Graphic T-Shirt and Polka Dot Skirt

A knee-length polka dot skirt, a matching graphic t-shirt and a pair of white sneakers are the perfect way to bring an outfit together. Make sure to choose monochromatic colours so that the entire getup is not disrupted.

Skinny Jeans, Pastel Corduroy Jacket and Chunky Shoes

Skinny jeans, pallid corduroy jacket and chunky shoes are a favourite during winter and the fall. You may also accentuate your cool summer evenings and nights with this ensemble.

Chunky Sneakers, Gingham Dress and Straw Bag

While Gingham dress and heels/sandals contribute to a conventional look, replacing these sandals with colourful chunky sneakers makes it trendy and a ‘ready to kill’ attire! Complete the look with a straw bag or backpack and you’re good to go.

White Grandpa Sneakers, White T-Shirts and Dark Denim Shorts

Denim shorts and sneakers will never go out of style. Without a doubt, you will rule the streets in a pair of dark denim shorts, a white t-shirt and white grandpa sneakers.

Dad Sneakers and Yellow Co-ordinates

Break all the fashion stereotypes this year! Shout out to the world in bright sunny hues (yellow co-ordinates) and pair it with a contrast, bold dad sneakers for a modish affair.

Yellow Pants, Button-Down Crop Top and Multicoloured Sneakers

Add some fun to your button-down crop top and yellow pants outfit by pairing it with subtle or multi-coloured sneakers. Experiment with colours every time and get the look you want for a day out with friends or some ‘me time’ at your favourite cafe.

For Men:

Wide & Long Shorts

You need not worry about wearing those jeans for every occasion or repeating your outfit guys. Get into a pair of wide and long shorts instead and match it with high-fashion chunky sneakers; something like Balenciaga’s Triple S and be the coolest guy in town!

Knee-length Shorts

If you’re going for knee-length shorts, slick is the way to be. Carry your casual look with a pair of low-top sneakers like Vans Vault’s OG Era LX and slay it like a star!

Short Shorts

Go sporty this summer with short shorts and shin-high shoes to accentuate your outfit. This will take away attention from your bare legs and give a chic look to your whole attire. Balenciaga’s High-Top Sneakers are sure to make heads turn and give all the power to you.

So if you’ve been trawling websites like Zalora or ASOS still unsure of whether to get that chunky sneaker everyone’s been rocking this year, perhaps this list will help you make that decision. Just remember to be bold and be brave – such is the essence of fashion.