How to Plan Your Fitness Retreat Holidays in Bali

Bali is the main tourist attraction in Indonesia, is a fantastic island known for its diverse and vibrant culture. The beauty of the island lies in the temple ceremonies, the exquisite flower offering all around the island, its beaches, and to top it up the traditional music and dance performed by the locals. The fauna and flora found on the land in the sea provide a serene environment for a fitness retreat holiday.

If you are looking to go on a fitness retreat in Bali, you are making the right decision. Many things make Bali a top fitness retreat destination and here are some of the reasons;

Why Choosing Bali for Fitness Retreat Destination

Most fitness holiday destinations all over the world are time-specific due to the seasonal change in climate, but it is different from Bali. There is an adequate supply of sunlight throughout the year, with rain coming in April and October. Such ideal weather makes the atmosphere in Bali ideal for a fitness holiday.

1. Rich culture

Hindu culture is very dominant in Bali. The hundreds of temples found on the island are proof of how spirituality is infused in the culture and practices of people of Bali. The Hindu festival, which never fails to take place, is also something to anticipate.

2. Massage therapy

There is no massage as good as the Balinese massage. What makes a fitness retreat successful is a good massage, and this you are sure to get while in Bali. After a long day of touring under the scorching sun, you must retire to one of the many spars around experience the magic of Balinese massage, which includes aromatherapy and Abhyanga.

3. Amazing instructors

There is so much to learn while experiencing the Bali fitness retreat. The yoga instructors handle you perfectly even as a beginner and ensure you experience the peace and tranquility that comes with the activity.

Due to the increase in the number of those looking to go for fitness retreats in Bali, the number of travel agencies offering fitness retreat packages increased, and there are various things that you need to look into to make the right choice.

What to Look for When Choosing a Fitness Retreat Package in Bali

1. Accommodation – You will not be spending much time while on the island. Still, you want to be sure that after a long and hectic day full of activity, you will have a clean, comfortable and peaceful room in a nice hotel to rest and prepare for the next day’s adventure and retreat. Ask for photos as proof if they are not available.

2. Registration of the company – You can never be too cautious when booking a retreat or a trip online. You need to ensure that the company offering you the package is registered Bali and popular among the locals and tourists as well.

3. Transportation – It will take you time to get to know your way around, and this is even worse for those who are visiting Bali for the first time. You need to be sure the package caters for your transportation from one point to another, specifically to and from the airport to the hotel.

4. Value for your money – Travelling to Bali for a fitness holiday is not as cheap, and you must ensure that you get value for your money. Compare packages from different companies and independent prices of services and establish if the package you want to choose offers you value for your money.

Bonus: Packing Tips

Even as you countercheck everything and ensure all is well, you need to know what to pack for the fitness retreat holidays.

1. Swimsuit – The fitness retreat cannot be complete without hitting the wild waters of Bali. There are also several other activities at the beach such as surfing, which is why you cannot afford to forget your swimsuit.

2. Pair of sandals – High chances are, you will want to ditch your shoes at the hotel, and the best substitute for this is to bring with a pair of sandals.

3. Gym outfit – If you are looking to meditate and experience the tranquility with all your body parts in one harmony thorough yoga, then you need not forget to part your gym attire.

4. A light and free dress – The weather in Bali is quite friendly, and since you are there on retreat, it is wise for ladies to pack a few light dresses that allow them to enjoy the breeze and comfortable walk under the sun.

5. Shorts and T-shirts – There is so much to do while in Bali and you need to go easy on the dressing. Pack light clothes easy to carry, wear and walk around comfortably.

After a long year or a few months of hard work and hustle, consider treating yourself to a lovely fitness retreat in Bali and be sure to do all the plans months before to make it a complete success.