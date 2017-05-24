How to Prevent Overspending When Buying Gadgets

Share this: Twitter

We are all really used to buying various gadgets online. We have our favourite sites that we use to buy just about everything. However, it’s easy to overspend just because we find a site to be convenient. If you spend $500 buying a new camera, are you sure you spent your money wisely? What if you could have bought a budget camera for half the price but with similar specs? It’s all too common to see people wasting hundreds of dollars on gadgets they could have bought for far cheaper elsewhere. If you are one of these people, here is a very brief guide on how not to overspend when buying gadgets online:

Don’t Buy New

You don’t necessarily have to buy a new product to have it working as new. It’s highly recommended to avoid buying gadgets used. It makes a lot of sense. Rather than buying new or used items, consider buying the gadget you need in a refurbished edition. Refurbished items are used items that have been restored to work as new by the manufacturer. You can expect the same working condition from a refurbished item as a new product. Most manufacturers refurbish older versions of gadgets and sell them online for significantly less than what they originally cost. The price advantage here is truly remarkable. So, this should be an option to consider without wasting hundreds of dollars on something new.

Buy Older Models

It’s tempting to buy the most recently released music player, the smartphone, or the tablet. Newly released items cost more for no other reason than the fact that they are new. Being patient here could save you a lot of money. Instead of rushing to buy a new item, wait several months. Or better yet, buy an older model now. Older models cost less and are largely error free. New models could contain serious problems (remember Samsung Galaxy Note, people?). There’s an inherent risk when buying the latest gadget, so it’s smart to just wait. Older models are more reliable, have bug fixes, and cost less. So that’s a win-win situation for price and quality.

Consider Off Brand Products

Don’t rush to buy gadgets from the most famous brands. Want an action camera? GoPro is not your only choice. There are plenty of action cameras you can buy for a lot less than what a GoPro costs, and expect largely similar video quality. Some budget action cameras can even match the quality of lower-end GoPros like Hero Session. Don’t spend too much money on brands alone. Ultimately, you only need gadgets with great specs and durability. Look for these instead of chasing fancy brand names.

Research Less Expensive Options

If you spend time doing research online, you can find excellent budget alternatives for expensive gadgets. See this list here that reviews budget action camera alternatives. Check out niche blogs and forums to educate yourself about budget options so you won’t spend more money than you need to on the gadget you want.

Avoid Bundle Deals

So-called “kit” or bundle deals are not worth it. Sellers often bundle together low-quality products to sell together at a bargain price. If you find a camera bundle with accessories, always scrutinise the accessories on offer. Read reviews for individual items. Often, they are not worth it. It’s best to buy individual items on bundles on your own. You will save money and end up with high-quality products.

Keep the above in mind when you shop for gadgets next time.

About the Author

Eduardo Bridges writes about buying quality electronics at budget prices. He is a former software engineer who now spends his time scouring the net for alternative gadgets.