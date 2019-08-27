How to properly clean your diamond ring

Your diamond ring is one of your most treasured possessions, and keeping it clean is important to help it stay in great shape long term. Not only is cleaning your ring a great way to make it sparkle like new, it also gives you a chance to inspect your stone and setting to ensure it’s secure. Try these simple tips to keep your ring clean and brilliant.

1. Keep it simple: Soak in near boiling water with detergent

Firstly, put a plug in any open drains near where you plan to clean your ring. If you’re cleaning it on a bathroom counter, plug up both the sink and bath drains, and even place a towel over the floor drain, just in case!

Next, combine near-boiling water with washing-up detergent in a mug with a sponge lining the bottom to cushion your jewellery. Just as hot water and detergent is effective for cleaning grime, soap and oil off plates, it’s also effective for doing the same to your ring. Leave your ring to soak in the mixture for up to 10 minutes.

Luckily, the melting point of gold and diamond is far higher than that of water, so near-boiling water will not damage your stone or band. If your ring contains multiple stone types, note this method of cleaning is not advised for jewellery including pearls, opals or emeralds.

2. Dab your ring with an old, very soft toothbrush

After 10 minutes have passed, retrieve your ring from the solution and gently dab with a toothbrush. Don’t scrub your ring, as it can cause tiny scratches on the band and stone. As long as you choose a toothbrush with very soft bristles, by dabbing your ring, you enable the bristles to clear grime out of hard-to-reach places such as within the gaps of a prong setting.

When you’re satisfied with your toothbrush cleaning, gently place your ring back in the solution for another five minutes.

3. Air dry your ring on a soft cloth

Retrieve your ring from the solution and gently dab it dry with a microfilm cloth. Then, let it air dry on a soft surface.

What to avoid when cleaning your diamond ring

Cleaning your ring using the steps above is simple! Don’t overcomplicate it with complex ingredients as these can cause damage to your setting, stone and band. To protect your ring, avoid all the points below during cleaning:

Avoid using commercial gold and silver cleaners on your ring. While these aren’t technically bad for your ring, they can cause damage to the stone. Don’t use household cleaning products like bleach, chlorine or acetone on your ring as they will make it clean, but will cause damage in the process. Don’t use any product with moisturiser in it, such as hair conditioner. Moisturiser accumulates in the small nooks and crannies of your ring, and can cause damage and degradation. 4. Don’t use abrasive products like baking soda or toothpaste. As with household cleaners, these products will make your ring look clean, but can cause microscopic scratches to your delicate jewellery.

Professional cleans are recommended twice a year

Cleaning your ring at home with detergent is a great way to keep it sparkling, but there is no substitute for a thorough clean by a jeweller. Twice a year, take your ring in to be cleaned by a professional jeweller who specialises in diamond rings. They will inspect your ring to ensure your stone is secure and your setting is strong, while also ensuring your cleaning method is working well as maintenance between professional cleans.

Your diamond ring is both sentimentally, and monetarily precious. Clean it using the simple process above, and take it for a tune-up at your jeweller twice a year. By keeping it clean, your ring will look brighter for longer, helping it sparkle just as brilliantly as when you first saw it in that little box.