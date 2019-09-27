How to Put Together Your Own Baby Gift Hampers

So, you’ve been invited to a baby shower and are planning on giving the expectant mother a baby gift hamper. The problem is, most of the baby gift hampers you can find on sale don’t have all of the elements you feel she will enjoy or they are too pricey and impersonal. How do you deal with such a dilemma? Make your own baby gift hampers.

Putting together a gift hamper for a pregnant friend’s baby shower is not that difficult to do. All you have to do is find out what she likes, what her baby might need, what she might need while she is pregnant, and add a few personal touches here and there. To help you put together a great hamper for your friend, here is a step by step guide you can follow.

Decide On a Theme or Color Scheme – This can depend on the sex of the baby. Is it a boy or is it a girl? If they haven’t revealed the gender of the baby yet, you can use a neutral color like white, yellow, or green. Go for pastels so it shows that it is for a baby shower. The theme you choose can either be in line with what the shower’s theme is. If the party does not have a theme, you can create your own. Some great ideas include butterflies, flowers, baby animals, and other baby-oriented themes. Pick the Basket You Will Put Your Items In –You don’t actually need to use a basket for this, but a lot of people do. You can opt for a container that your recipient can use along with the other items in the hamper, like a baby bath tub, a baby bag, or a diaper box. If you choose a wicker basket for this purpose, make sure to line the inside to prevent snagging and damage to the items you place within. Choose the Supplies Your Friend Will Need Once the Baby Comes – Since baby gift hampers are made specifically for the baby that is about to come, most of the items in it should be for the baby. Examples of items that you should consider including in this hamper are baby cologne, baby shampoo, baby toys, and baby clothing. Of course, don’t forget items for the mom. Post-partum gifts like breast pads, lotion, and even a bottle of non-alcoholic wine will be greatly appreciated. Wrap and Decorate Your Hamper – Once you’ve arranged the items in an aesthetically pleasing way in your hamper, you can either wrap it with clear plastic wrap to keep everything intact within or use thin paper wrappers that are environmentally friendly. You can add a big bow on top or tie the package with a ribbon.

The items you add to your baby gift hampers can depend on what you know your friend will like and what you think she will need once the baby is out. If you find that you are really good at this, you can even consider making your own baby gift hamper business.