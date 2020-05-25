How to refresh your qualification in beauty therapy

Written by Demi International

The beauty industry is known for being fast-paced and dynamic, two things that make it a great field to work in. However, the same characteristics also mean that it’s fairly common for professional beauty therapists to have years of on the job training and experience but also have a beauty qualification that is outdated. Outdated qualifications can slow your career progression and may mean that you’re missing out on important, industry-standard skills and knowledge.

If this sounds like you, don’t fret! To explain how to update your existing beauty therapist qualification, we’ve teamed up with Queensland beauty school Demi International. Read on to learn how their Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) pathway can help you convert your industry experience and/or outdated qualification into a current, industry-recognised qualification.

Why you need a current beauty qualification

A formal beauty qualification like the nationally recognised Diploma of Beauty Therapy SHB50115 is fast becoming the minimum requirement for prospective employers. Many employers now see it as the best way to prove current, correct knowledge and understanding of best practice within the beauty industry, which is constantly evolving. Industry trends change frequently, and industry skills and standards are upgraded every 5 years or so to address these emerging trends.

Additionally, upgrading your old beauty qualification or applying your industry experience to earning a new qualification shows prospective employers your commitment to being the best you can be within the industry. Ultimately, current industry knowledge and skills will help you provide the best beauty therapy treatments, resulting in a more satisfied customer – and better business.

How to upgrade your qualification in beauty therapy

Widely considered a direct pathway to a career as a beauty professional, the SHB50115 Diploma of Beauty Therapy course is Demi International’s most popular beauty course. Enrol at one of the beauty school’s 3 campuses and choose between the following study modes:

Full time , or two days of study a week over 12 months

, or two days of study a week over 12 months Part time, or one day of study a week over 18 months

Demi International’s beauty courses are all-inclusive, meaning that everything you need to gain current skills and knowledge is included in the cost of your tuition. The beauty academy even features an on-campus salon, which gives you the opportunity to apply what you have learnt in a real clinical setting.

Get recognition for prior learning

If you already have documented industry experience or have previously completed part of a beauty course, you may be eligible for Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL). If you wish to receive RPL, you must apply for the pathway and attend an interview with an assessor, who is an expert beauty professional. During this interview, the assessor will determine whether your qualifications or job experience make you eligible for RPL.

If so, you’ll be required to provide evidence of knowledge and skills that correspond with each unit of the Diploma of Beauty SHB50115. Acceptable evidence varies, but usually consists of a combination of:

Knowledge tests such as short answer questions

such as short answer questions Practical skills tests or third party reports from verified sources such as your current or previous employer

or third party reports from verified sources such as your current or previous employer Interviews to verbally discuss your knowledge, as well as interviews with people who can verify your skill set

to verbally discuss your knowledge, as well as interviews with people who can verify your skill set Mapping , or an audit of your experience and skills cross-referenced with the experience and skills required

, or an audit of your experience and skills cross-referenced with the experience and skills required P ortfolio

Evidence of previous qualifications relating to the beauty industry

relating to the beauty industry Completion of structured activities to demonstrate your knowledge and skills

If you are deemed suitable for RPL, you will typically be able to complete your Diploma in Beauty Therapy in less time than the usual 12 or 18 month period.

Turn your experience into a formal beauty qualification

A formal qualification in beauty therapy can supercharge your career and help you stand out within the competitive, fast-moving beauty industry. The RPL pathway at Demi International is a great way to achieve this, and can help you earn a current beauty qualification in a short period of time.

Ready to take your career in beauty therapy to the next level? Learn more about Demi International’s Diploma of Beauty Therapy and RPL pathway and enrol today!