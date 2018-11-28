How to save for your first home

Buying your first home is one of the most exciting moments in your life. It’s also likely to be one of the biggest purchases you’ll ever make. It’s important to make smart decisions about what kind of loan you get.

For most first home buyers, a 20% deposit on your loan is a good target to aim for – meaning 20% of the purchase price of the house. If you can’t afford that much, it doesn’t mean you won’t be able to buy your dream home, but be aware it may cost you more in the long run.

For home loans that amount to more than 80% of the loan-to-value ratio (LVR), most lenders will charge you for lender’s mortgage insurance (LMI). LMI protects the lending institution from a default on a loan.

There are also low-deposit home loans (from 5% of the purchase price) and long-term mortgages (of more than 30 years). Remember, in these cases you’ll be paying more over the course of your mortgage.

You might also consider a guarantor loan, meaning a family member uses their own property to secure the loan. This is a good option if you have the right relationship with your relative, but keep in mind that they’ll be held liable in case of default.

To get an idea of how much you can borrow, use our Home Loan Borrowing Calculator.

Saving tips for first home buyers

You should start saving for a deposit right away once you resolve to buy your first home. As you go through the process of shopping for a property, keep saving with the goal of putting down as big a deposit as you can.

Tips on saving for a deposit:

Make a list of expenses . Track all your expenses, however small, so you can identify areas to cut back or consolidate spending.

. Track all your expenses, however small, so you can identify areas to cut back or consolidate spending. Set a budget and stick to it . Saving means discipline. Keep your budget in front of you and your goal in mind.

. Saving means discipline. Keep your budget in front of you and your goal in mind. Cut back on extras . You don’t have to give up on all the things that make you happy, whether it’s a takeaway coffee or a quick weekend holiday. But find ways to tighten up, whether it’s going out less or cooking at home. You might feel healthier too!

. You don’t have to give up on all the things that make you happy, whether it’s a takeaway coffee or a quick weekend holiday. But find ways to tighten up, whether it’s going out less or cooking at home. You might feel healthier too! Pay off your debts . Paying off your credit card and other debts will increase your borrowing power.

. Paying off your credit card and other debts will increase your borrowing power. Set up a separate high-interest savings account. Have some of your pay each week automatically transferred into a separate account so you’re not tempted to spend it.

First home buyer grant

The First Home Owner Grant (FHOG) is a cash payment from the government that offsets the GST for eligible first time home buyers.

The criteria for each state and territory’s grants vary. Get more information about the FHOG and find out if you qualify here.

What other expenses you should consider

When in the market for your first home, keep in mind there are a number of other expenses that will come up once you’ve made the purchase. You need to have enough saved to cover these as well as your deposit.

Additional expenses include stamp duty on the transaction, inspection fees, home and contents insurance and removalists. It’s a good idea to hire a conveyancer – a vendor who will help you with many of the details of signing your mortgage and moving – but they will charge a fee too. Council rates will become part of your permanent budget along with your mortgage.