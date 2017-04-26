How to Save More Money and Achieve Financial Freedom

Share this: Twitter

Imagine being able to do whatever you want without considering the financial implications. You could travel the world, buy anything, start your dream business, anything! This mental picture of financial freedom is familiar to millions of men and women in the corporate world, slaving away day after day burdened down in jobs they absolutely loathe. However, wishes and daydreams will get you nowhere near the kind of freedom needed to achieve such big things.

If you could look into a crystal ball to see a future free of the worries that come with financial responsibility, you would probably be on your way to the next logical step that would bring you closer to that dream. Since I do not have a fancy crystal ball filled with fantasy images of you rolling in wads of banknotes, I offer something better. Here are some simple tips to get you started on your journey to financial freedom.

1. Have a Detailed Plan

“No one’s ever achieved financial fitness with a January resolution that’s abandoned by February.” This brilliant quote by internationally acclaimed financial expert Suze Orman has been echoed in finance powerhouses the world over and still holds true today. Create a detailed plan outlining your strategy for world domination, well eventually. A comprehensive plan is the first real step to take to achieve your financial goals. Click here to check out four steps to creating a good personal financial plan. To formulate a detailed plan, the following questions need to be answered:

What is your personal definition of financial freedom?

What is your current financial situation?

What are the snags which need to be ironed out?

What are the sacrifices you need to make to bring your dream to reality?

2. Set a Target/Timeline

Decide on where you want to be and at what time you would like to get there. This is highly significant because a goal and a timeline in mind help you to be more focused. Any distractions are swept away because in your mind’s eye you can hear the tick-tock as the hands of the clock race towards the end.

Keep Saving

This tip should probably be first because of how important it is. It’s so easy to spend your paycheck as it comes in, but keeping something in the bank could accumulate into a sizeable amount that would someday contribute to your freedom funds. Save, save, and save some more. There are so many sensible ways to save money now including:

Go easy on the credit cards. Curb the desire to go swiping your card at all the shopping centres you visit. Enough said.

Use budget saving apps to have a visual report of your progress. Three of my favourites to use are Budgt, Mint, and Learnvest.

Peruse exclusive deals sites like Groupon to cut down on spending while discovering things to do. You’re welcome.

Discard cable. Yes, you can. A staggering $500 can be saved with this one single act annually.

4. Read Financial Help Articles (Like This One You’re Reading Now)

Get advice from the industry greats. Autobiographies, biographies about great financial managers and how they got to build their empires would serve as fodder to feed the fire for boundless wealth already flickering inside you. Read articles and writeups about your mission. Believe you are not alone because you’re not. There are so many other people also on this beautiful, sometimes rough journey that if you would just stay the course, yours could be one of the countless success stories that would be told someday.

5. Treat Yourself for Achieving Short-term Goals

Sounds counter-productive to the whole idea of saving money right? This is actually one of the ways you can encourage yourself to stay motivated and keep your goals in sight. Being able to successfully tick off items off your to-do list brings a feeling of accomplishment which ought to be rewarded. Don’t get carried away, something as little as a bottle of nail polish in your favourite shade of red is motivating enough, yes?

6. Be Consistent

As with everything, consistency is the key to achieving results on your journey. Don’t take an every-other-day approach to the tips mentioned here. Consistency is the one tip you have to master to take control of the other ones. With consistency and determination, no matter what comes your way, you would be able to square your shoulders and face them head-on.

7. Use the Online World

Technology has opened a world of opportunities, from online Financial trading to starting your own business selling socks. You’ll need to establish a great customer journey if you are building a business online. You’ll need to capture and utlize customer intelligence data, and implement your insights throughout your entire online and offline process. It all start with a first step, and that is buying a domain. One of the best places to get one in Australia and New Zealand, where you benefit from local services is this page Domain Name Registration, Register .NZ Domain Names | OpenHost.

Finally, remember that there is more than one way to cook a chicken. So if a tip doesn’t seem to be panning out, dust out the old creativity hat and think up new ways to fulfil your financial dreams.

What are the financial tips that have worked for you in the past?