How to Start a Laundry and Dry Cleaning Business

Is a Laundry Business Profitable?

Laundry and dry cleaning are one of the few businesses which have stood the test of time and continue to thrive annually. Thousands of Australian citizens are earning through this industry, either as business owners or employees. If you are planning on starting a laundry business in Australia, you will find the below information useful.

Laundry business, just like any other business, will bring you huge income if you have the right inputs and management. Depending on the size and location of your business, you can be sure to have a long-term source of income. There are a few government requirements when starting a laundry business which makes it easy to start and run.

You can choose to have clients do their laundry by having automated commercial dryers and reduce the costs of having many employees working in your firm. The dry cleaning industry is one of the business with the most returning customers and ensuring that you deliver quality services will guarantee you a constant flow of clients. For people who need their company to pick up the fastest, choosing a franchise in dry cleaning and laundry would be the best idea. A franchise business has already taken its place in the industry, and this will help in reducing advertisement costs which can be used in the business operation.

Target Market for Laundry Business

When setting up a laundry business, your target market is critical in making estimates of your earnings. For a company with commercial laundry appliances, your focus will be mostly providing services in bulk. Your attention will be giving laundry services which clients cannot get from domestic dry cleaners. Linen and unfirm hiring, laundering, dry cleaning, laundrette and carpet cleaning are some of the facilities which are within your target market. Health, hospitality and government sectors are the best markets to target for your bulk services. These industries are in constant need of uniforms, hiring and laundering of beddings, laundrette services and carpet cleaning. Having them as your clients ensures a continuous flow of work as they are always in demand of laundry and dry cleaning services throughout the year. You may need to hire a delivery van for transporting the laundry to and from your clients’ premises since most of them will not be visiting your business.

Equipment Needed to Start a Laundry Business

While planning your laundry and dry cleaning business, you need quality equipment to make your business stand out from the competitors. LG is one of the best commercial machine brands in the market which will offer fantastic laundry and dry cleaning services while keeping the maintenance cost low. These commercial appliances are also water and energy-efficient to ensure that you cut your bills while still meeting the modern environmental standards. Supplies such as hangers, bags and tags will also be required for storing and delivering your clients’ laundry cleanly and professionally.

How to Promote Laundry Business

Business promotion is the core element in marketing any new or existing business. Regardless of the high-quality equipment and investment in your business, without publicity, its full potential will not be achieved. The first step in promoting your business is the professional branding of your premises and billboards to be visible and exhibit professionalism. For clients who may not be around your physical firm, the media serves the purpose of informing them of a new business.

Digital media advertisement like TV, newspapers and radio is expensive and may not be suitable for people working on a constraint budget. Luckily, social media provides a cheaper alternative where you can target potential clients in your area. These platforms offer affordable adverts, and you can see your social media page grow to thousands of followers within a week. Your company’s bags, hangers and tags should also be branded with your firm’s name and contact details to reach more potential clients.