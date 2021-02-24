How To Think Green When You’re Looking For A New Place To Live

We are all trying to think more carefully and act more conscientiously when it comes to our impact on the environment, and there are many ways you can make sure you are going green with your new home as you start the house hunting process.

Right now, the decisions that are being made across the world regarding climate change will have a huge impact on our children’s future, and while it can sometimes feel like there is a limit to what we can do, every little helps. The home is where a huge chunk of our carbon footprint comes from, so when you’re looking for that new place to live, think green.

Here are a few things you can look out for to make sure that you are making the right choice for the environment.

Look For Energy Efficiency

If we made a pie chart of the biggest culprits for our individual impact on the environment, energy usage in the home might just have the biggest slice. Many older homes were never built with energy efficiency in mind, and homeowners all over the world have had to undertake big home improvement projects to cut down on all that wastage (not to mention those hefty energy bills).

When you’re looking for that new home, one of the best ways to make sure your home is energy efficient is to look for a new build. These homes will have been constructed according to the latest guidelines, so you won’t have to worry about hidden problem spots.

Look For Responsible Construction

Now, there’s only so much that you can do to make sure a house has been built with environmental impact in mind if you’re looking at older properties, but with more recent developments and new build homes, you can do a bit of research to see if the people responsible for putting them up have been as conscientious as you’re trying to be.

Harmony Living on the Sunshine Coast has a six-point manifesto about preserving and respecting the land where their homes are built and using local and recycled materials for construction. For more information about Harmony land for sale as well as more details about their green commitment, visit their website.

Look For Details About Water Use

Understandably, when we talk about climate change and pollution, there is a lot of focus on carbon and air pollution. However, the way in which we use water is a huge part of the issue and the challenges in Australia are becoming increasingly apparent.

So, when you’re looking for that new home, make sure you ask questions about where the water is coming from and how it’s being used. Have they taken measures to reduce the use of potable water? Is there a water recycling system in place, and are they being responsible about how they source their water? Have they considered the impact on the surrounding wildlife? If they can’t provide you with a satisfactory answer, then it’s time to keep looking.