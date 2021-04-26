How to visit Queanbeyan (NSW) without a car

The little New South Wales city of Queanbeyan gets plenty of visitors since it’s quite close to the Australian capital city, Canberra. As most people fly into Canberra, they obviously don’t have a car, but if you’re planning to include a short trip to Queanbeyan as part of your holiday that won’t be a problem.

You don’t need a car to get to Queanbeyan or to move around the city.

How do you get to Queanbeyan?

First things first, if you’re in Canberra all you have to do is take a coach, a train or a Queanbeyan Cabs taxi to Queanbeyan. It’s only a 15-minute drive so it’s quite affordable no matter what you choose.

Keep in mind that the airport is only 10 minutes away so if you’re looking for a quiet place to stay you might prefer to book a hotel in Queanbeyan and take a cab to Canberra when you feel like it.

How to get around Queanbeyan?

Did we mention it’s a small city? Queanbeyan has a population of only 36,000 people so you can imagine how small it is. It’s also charming, as you’ll soon discover.

Many of the tourist attractions are situated in and around the city centre so it’s quite easy to walk from one place to another. Actually, it is recommended to start your visit to Queanbeyan with a long walk to get acquainted with the sights and the people.

Start exploring using local cabs

Once you get a feel of the place you’ll probably want to see even more. There’s a great gold club on the city outskirts and the preferred option is to take a local taxi both going there and coming back. Especially coming back since they have a great restaurant and all visitors stop there for a bite after a good game. If it gets too late, don’t worry, the local cabs operate 24/7 and they’ll get you to your nice comfy bed in a few minutes.

Use local buses to visit the surrounding areas

Queanbeyan is the name of a whole region straddling New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory and there are plenty of interesting places to visit.

If you don’t have a car, you can always use the extensive regional bus network in Queanbeyan. You might want to visit Jerrabomberra, Sutton or Murrumbateman, which offer spectacular views.

If you want something special, try a tour of local wineries. Why not since you’re not driving anyway? While you indulge in tasting some of the finest wines in Australia, don’t forget to keep an eye on the clock. Local buses don’t operate at night so you’d better not miss your ride back to Queanbeyan. In an emergency, you can try ordering a cab as the local company also services the surrounding area.

Tip: When you leave Queanbeyan you might want to catch a train to Canberra. There’s nothing special about the trains, but the little railway station in Queanbeyan is a heritage-listed site.