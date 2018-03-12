How to Write a Book Report Under 30 Minutes

For some students, writing a book review is a real disaster while for others it is the easiest assignment they get in college. And what about you? Do you like reading books and describing them in your own words? Or maybe you’re one of those who loves reading, but doesn’t know how to get the right words out to organize them into a logical writing?

If you fall under the last category, you have two options to choose from – to get book report from a professional writing company or to write it by yourself following our recommendations. Today, we’re going to teach you how to write a book report at a college level, revealing the best secrets of writing you’ve never heard of. So, take a notebook, a pen, and be ready to write down any useful information you might need for your assignment.

A Way to Write a Proper Book Report

First of all, you have to understand what is the goal of a book review.

A book review is a reaction paper. It looks at the quality and the significance of a particular work of literature. What it focuses on are the purpose and content. Usually, a book report is directly connected to the course you’re studying. So, you should clearly understand how the assignment is related to that course and what specifically your professor is looking for in your writing. Follow the format that you’ve been assigned to by the college.

What you should obligatory include in your writing is quotes from the book. Use those quotes to illustrate and support your opinion. Start your writing with a quick summary of a story. Describe it in your own words in a form of a short plan. The next step is a discussion of what you think of a book. It is something more than just presenting a brief summary. Don’t limit yourself to the phrases like « I love it», «I can recommend it», «You should read it», etc. In this part, you have to describe your personal thoughts, which appeared in your head while you were reading the book. What is your reaction to the story you’ve read as a whole? And the last but not the least is describing the reasons why other people might want to read it too. What exactly can other students find in that book, which can fully relate to them? Try to increase the interest of other people in reading the story.

And now let’s look at the process of writing a book report step-by-step:

Brainstorming; Mapping a plot; Mapping the characters; Highlighting a theme of a book (life, friendship, love, time, etc.).

When writing a book report, make some notes at the very beginning, which will guide you through the whole writing process. Write down the name of the book/story, an author, and genre separately. You will include this information in the first 2-3 sentences in the introductory part. Here, you can also include the year when a book was published if it matters and influences your report. Was this story written a long time ago, describing historical issues? Or is it a modern story about some current problems? This could affect how a theme is presented in the book. Thus, this will affect how the theme will be described in your writing too. Don’t talk about a setting, a plot and a character in the introduction. Keep this information for a main body.

So, when it comes to the main body of the paper, divide your writing into three parts – setting, plot, and characters. To make it a little bit easier, answer the following questions Who? What? Why? When?, and Where? All of them should be talked about in the main body. Explain what are the problem and the solution offered in the plot of the book.

And the last but not the least is a conclusion. Provide your own vision of this book, your own opinion whether you’ve liked it or not. Let your audience know how you feel about this book, what things were strong and weak in it accordingly to your own literature preferences.

With the help of the techniques described in our article, you will be able to make your writing process less overwhelming when working on a book report particularly. So, definitely use them to create a paper of a college level.