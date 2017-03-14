How video marketing can help to promote your brand

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

Reddit



WhatsApp

Skype



Print

Email





Video marketing continues to gain popularity on various business fronts and as a business owner; you need to consider this option. Statistics indicate that the use of an explainer video to market or advertise businesses has tremendous advantages and gains than most options available out there.

Here are some of those statistics to give you insight on how video marketing can promote your brand.

1.8 Million Words

This figure represents the value of a single video that runs for only one minute. It is estimated that this is equal to 3,600 web pages, which you would spend 150 days to write at the rate of one web page an hour. This is certainly impractical to achieve the same impact a video would realize within a minute hence, it is worthwhile to invest on these videos.

100 Million

This figure represents the number of individuals who use the Internet and take time to watch online video in the process every single day. These individuals may be classified in certain groups which include those who are out to buy a product or service, those looking for advice on how to do something or make something work better, and those looking for the latest viral video as well. In a bid to reach as many of these kind of audience as possible, a video would be the best option.

90%

This is the percentage of online customers that base their shopping and buying decisions on a specific video. It has also been noted that retailers who have a video to market their products, realize more sales compared to those who do not make use of such videos. As a result, most major retailers are taking to the use of videos to promote their products or services, and this approach is yielding great results.

96%

An introductory email to your audience bears a huge impact on first impressions and including a video on this section of your mail, has been found to produce an excess of 96% of the click-through rate. That is mostly not the case when you opt to include the video in your marketing emails. The result will be a reduction of this percentage by half, which is an implication of less effectiveness.

75%

Any email subscriber drop-outs will affect your business in one way or another and the solution to this problem is including a video in the introductory email. This approach has been found to reduce the number of these drop-outs to 75% and the essence in this case is that contact is an important ingredient when it comes to building relationships with prospective clients.

15 seconds

Research indicates that marketing or promotion videos that are 15 seconds or less are shared 37% more in comparison with those which last between 30 seconds and a minute. Therefore, the period any of these videos run is of the essence and so observing the stipulated period will help you gain much more from them.

200%

A survey on marketers who opt to include a marketing or explainer video in an email indicates that the click-through rate increases by 200% to 300%. From such statistics, any business owner that is bent on generating more sales should go beyond the use of traditional or plain emails to include explainer videos in such, for better results.

64%

For online retail sites that make use of videos, there is a 64% probability that visitors to such sites will make a buy. The length of their stay on such sites also increases and it is estimated that they will spend 2 minutes more as opposed to the case of sites with no videos. That suggests that videos are the best way to capture attention and drive sales as well.