If the shoe fits: the ultimate guide to purchasing the right shoes for your feet

1) Buy from shoemakers

When it comes to buying shoes, we all know how to identify the style, colour and material we want. But how much do we really know about finding the right fit? Well, fear not! If you’re always buying shoes that are just slightly out of sink with your feet, we’ve put together the ultimate guide to help you finding proper fitting shoes!

You can buy shoes from pretty much anywhere these days. Whether it’s on the high-street or online, pretty much every fashion retailer will have some shoes to offer. The key however to making sure that you get high quality shoes is opting for companies who specialise in shoes.

So rather than buying your shoes from a company that designs clothes, handbags, jewellery and shoes, try to focus your search on companies that just make shoes. It stands to reason that these companies will know a lot more about making high quality and comfortable shoes than the other retailers. When looking at shoe retailers, try to go for companies like Naturalizer that prioritise comfort.

2) Measure your feet

Before buying shoes, get your feet measured. If possible, get them measured at the store as sizes can vary between brands. You should also try to get your feet measured towards the end of the day as they tend to swell during the day. Measuring your feet and trying on shoes towards the end of the day will then ensure that you don’t underestimate your sizing.

In any case you should try and measure your feet twice a year. Make sure you measure the length, width and arch length of your feet. If you are buying online, pay close attention to sizing charts to give yourself the best chance at finding the right fit.

3) Fit your shoes to the larger foot

Most people have one foot which is slightly bigger than the other. When trying on shoes, make sure that the larger foot is comfortable. After all, you can buy inserts for the smaller foot if necessary, but there’s nothing you can do if the shoe is too small!

4) Find the right length

If the shoe is the appropriate length for your foot, there should be a gap of about 1/2 an inch at the front between your longest toe and the front of the shoe. You should also have about 1/8 inch between your heel and the back of the shoe to prevent blistering.

5) Keep your toes happy

When trying on shoes, make sure that there is plenty of room to wiggle your toes. If there is absolutely no room to move in the toe box, your shoes are too small.

6) Don’t forget width

Many people struggle to find shoes that are the right width for their feet. Some people mistakenly buy a size up to accommodate for a snug fit on the arch, but actually what they need is wider shoes, not bigger.

The best way to know if your shoe is the right width is if the edges of your foot are aligned and flush with the edges of the footbed. That means your foot should not be narrower than the footbed or overlapping (which is a common issue with sandals).

7) Comfort is everything

When you first try on your shoes, they should immediately be comfortable if they fit properly. If shoes are not comfortable when you first try them on, they will not magically become comfortable overnight. So if you get shoes from an online delivery that don’t fit or feel comfortable, don’t be afraid to return them or swap for a different size.

No excuses…

So there you go. The ultimate guide to finding shoes that actually fit. No more blisters or broken toenails. Next time you buy shoes, get your feet measured and don’t be afraid to try them on (both feet) and walk around to test them out properly. Remember that if the shoes don’t feel comfortable in the store, they’re never going to be comfortable. So don’t waste your money, get high quality shoes that are made for the shape of your foot. Your toes will