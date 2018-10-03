Treating your staff right is one of the most important things you’ll do with your business. Period. Sure, your customers are important too, but you’re hardly going to have happy customers if your staff are unhappy! Your customers usually come into contact with your staff in one way or another, whether that’s over the phone, via email, or some other way. If your staff don’t enjoy working for you or feel undervalued, the domino effect it’ll have on your customers and business will be terrible.

You should be going out of your way to make sure your staff are content working for you. Below we have some things you should be doing – if you’re not treating your staff like this, you’re doing it wrong:

Ensuring The Workplace is Healthy And Safe

One of your top priorities should be making sure the workplace is as healthy and safe as possible for your employees. It should be checked over regularly, and repairs and hazards should be dealt with ASAP. Keeping the workplace clean is essential for employee health, too; they can get sick and end up taking a lot of time at work, or at worst, they might get you in trouble for not giving them a suitable place to work. Hire a cleaner! Don’t expect them to do it, as it’ll distract them from their core tasks.

Allowing Employees To Customise Their Work Stations

Let your employees customise their work stations by adding things like plants and pictures to make it more enjoyable for them to come to work. It’s also a good idea if you help to make the workplace a nice place to be; add your own plants, let in lots of natural light, use happy colors, and make sure it doesn’t look like your standard, boring, soul destroying workplace. Make it a place they don’t mind spending 8 hours of their day!

Giving Them A Place To Relax

Having a place your staff can relax might sound counterintuitive, but it can actually be extremely beneficial. During their break times, when they can spend a little time away from their desks, they will return to work feeling more refreshed and ready to get on with what they were doing. If you want to go one step further, you could give them somewhere to nap – 20 minute naps have been proven to increase focus and memory, and because of this many big companies have started including nap pods in their workplaces!

Team Building Activities

Team building activities help your staff to learn about one another. They help them learn how to communicate and work together better, as well as form stronger bonds that will help them get things done at work and create a better atmosphere. When planning team building activities, it can be a good idea to get out of the office to do it. You don’t need to go on a weekend retreat, but there are many companies offering things that could make for a great team building activity, such as laughing yoga!

Bear in mind that some team building activities may not be suited to everyone, so you’ll need to be sensitive of your team as individuals. If somebody is claustrophobic, you don’t want to put them in an escape room!

Paying Them Correctly And On Time

The very least you can do for your staff after they work so hard for you, is pay them the correct amount and on time. It’s actually shocking the amount of businesses that don’t have this down as important! Things like ELMO Payroll software can help you to get this done. Make it a priority and your staff will stay happy. If you fail to do this, it could cause unhappy, disgruntled staff, a bad reputation for you, and a high staff turnover.

Remembering Things About Them And Taking A Genuine Interest

You don’t just have to be the boss that says hello and then doesn’t come out of their office all day. Speak to your team. Remember things about them and take a genuine interest in their lives. They’ll appreciate this and feel like you see them as individuals. They are far more likely to be loyal to you if you make an effort to make connections with them.

Helping Them With Their Problems

Sometimes, going above and beyond to help staff with their problems can be a way to encourage loyalty and allow them to focus more on their jobs. It doesn’t just have to be a problem in the office. It isn’t unheard of for some bosses to help staff members secure a place to live by speaking to a landlord and putting a good word in!