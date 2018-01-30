Industrial Water Pump Buying Guide

Have you spotted any small diesel engines for sale? Water pumps are essential for draining water from basements, pools and shallow flooded areas. These tools are also used for irrigation purposes, distributing pesticides and fertilisers and sometimes at construction sites.

If you are considering buying a water pump, it is very important that you are armed with full information. The more you know, the better deal you will get on a worthy water pump. Here is a guide to buying an industrial water pump.

1. Research on the different models and features

Research is important, especially if it’s your first time buying a water pump. There are many different brands of water pumps but you can never go wrong if you check the features first. Look at the different water pumps available in the market, in terms of vertical suction, discharge capacity and maximum head lift.

2. Understand the basic water pump requirements

By understanding the basics of water pumps, you will be able to make a wiser decision, based on power and features, rather than brand.

Vertical suction lift: The vertical distance between the water source and water pump. High vertical suctions are especially perfect for pool and dam use.

GPM Discharge Capacity: Measured in gallons per minute, this is the rate of speed that water flows from its source to its discharge location. Pumps with high discharge capacity will help you to quickly transfer fluids from the water source to the discharge point.

Maximum head lift: Essential for water to move over the distance, this lift is the height between the water source and drainage point. It is always best to choose the water pump with the higher drainage capacity, especially for agricultural projects.

3. Look at all the different types of water pumps available

There are two main types of water pumps available; centrifugal and positive displacement water pumps.

Centrifugal water pumps are also known as velocity pumps and they use flow velocity to add kinetic energy to the water or fluid. However, note that the proficiency of water pumps decreases rapidly as the fluid’s viscosity increases.

Positive displacement water pumps trap fixed amounts of fluid, before forcing the already trapped fluid into the discharging pipes. Although positive displacement water pumps are often used for water purposes. they can also be used for many other different types of fluids.

4. Consider the different power sources

Ensure that are aware of all the different types of power sources available. You might find that certain water pump designs do not work well with certain power sources. So, how will you power your water pump?

Petrol and diesel are the best fossil fuel products to use for powering your water pump. Using a fossil fuel powered water pump is economical, especially for small-scale industrial purposes. Water pumps which are powered by oil products offer speedy transport of water, making them good for agriculture and fire brigades. A good example is the Hatz water pump. The Hatz engines offer long service lives and they are significantly powerful. You can also opt for the perkins diesel engines water pumps.

Electricity is another common source of power for water pump users. Electric-powered water pumps ate fit for boats and swimming pools. However, an electric pump will not offer the necessary speed when transferring huge amounts of fluids, for industrial purposes.

5. Look at details provided by the seller

Whether you are buying the water pump online or face-to-face, it is advisable not to forget the details. You should always ask questions, to make sure that it will serve your intended purpose. You will be better off if you have a list of detailed features like that must be checked. Otherwise, you might buy a machine with malfunctioning diesel engine parts.